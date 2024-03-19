Pulaski County judge calls agreement on filming Netflix show at jail ‘illegal’

Today at 8:11 p.m.

by Grant Lancaster

Jail cell shown in this file photo.
The Pulaski County sheriff went outside his authority when he struck an agreement to allow a crew to film a Netflix series about an "experiment" with giving more freedom to a group of inmates at the jail, the county judge said Tuesday.

