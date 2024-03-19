UA women's basketball team loses 3 to portal





FAYETTEVILLE -- Taliah Scott, who led the University of Arkansas women's basketball team with 22.1 points per game as a freshman in 2023-24, and Saylor Poffenbarger, the team's leading rebounder, have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Scott announced her decision on social media, writing, "After lots of thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I want to say thank you to the coaches and staff. Also, thank you to the Arkansas fanbase for embracing me and to everyone who has supported me."

The Orange Park, Fla., native was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, but missed 11 of the team's 16 conference games. She missed six games early in the SEC schedule due to a back injury and the team's final five regular-season games and the SEC Tournament due to a "serious family emergency."

Scott, who was rated a 5-star and the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, chose Arkansas over Ohio State and Vanderbilt, among other schools.

She scored double figures 19 times, including three games with at least 30 points. Scott scored a season-high 34 points in a victory at Arkansas State, 33 points against Auburn and 31 points against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Poffenbarger, who transferred to Arkansas from Connecticut in 2021, played two seasons with the Razorbacks. She ranked eighth nationally with 11.2 rebounds per game and scored 10.2 points per game this season.

"I will forever be grateful for my time at Arkansas!" Poffenbarger wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I could not be more blesses with the support I was given! To anyone I crossed paths with while I was at Arkansas, Thank you."

Poffenbarger led the Razorbacks shooting 32.9% from three-point range.

The native of Middletown, Md., set the Razorbacks' program record with 283 defensive rebounds in 2023-24. Her 508 defensive rebounds over a two-season span were the second most by an Arkansas player since 2005-06.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, a 5-star in the 2021 class from Fort Smith who stepped away from the program before the 2023-24 season, also entered the portal Monday.

Arkansas is scheduled to play in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament at Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.



