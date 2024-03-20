ARDOT announces highway closures for flooding, bridge repairs in Union, Mississippi counties

A section of Arkansas 57 between Mount Holly and U.S. 82 in Union County will be closed for roughly three days due to flooding, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

ARDOT determined the area to be unsafe for travel and closed it until repairs could be made.

Detours have been established at Arkansas 57, U.S. 79, Arkansas 98, and U.S. 82

A section of Arkansas 181 in Mississippi County will be closed for three weeks starting on Monday due to a bridge replacement.

Crews will close Arkansas 181 south of Victoria and west of Osceola.

A detour is available using Arkansas 77, Arkansas 140, Interstate 55 and Arkansas 158.