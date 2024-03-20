Tony Cavallaro, 64, of Hamburg, N.Y., had his pet alligator, Albert Edward, removed from his home, as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a Facebook post the 34-year-old reptile was housed there illegally.

Robert Plympton, 60, of Troutdale, Ore., was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1980 cold case killing of a 19-year-old college student, three years after he was identified as a suspect from DNA collected from a piece of gum he spit on the ground.

Lawrence B. Russell Jr., a 63-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Fulton County, Georgia, was sentenced to 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to showing up for work with alcohol and a blood alcohol level over two times the aviation limit.

Nicholas Hawkes, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender who was the first person convicted of violating England's cyberflashing law, was sentenced to 5½ years in prison after sending unsolicited sexual images by WhatsApp to a woman and by iMessage to a 15-year-old girl.

Ron Magill, spokesperson at Zoo Miami, said a baby giraffe was found dead and "zoo officials can only speculate that something startled the animal and caused it to run into a fence, resulting in the fatal injury."

Hun Manet, prime minister of Cambodia, ordered a ban on musical horns, noting on Facebook that recent social media posts show "inappropriate activity committed by some people, especially youth and children, dancing on the roadside to the musical sounds from trucks' horns."

John Feikema, 36 of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Christopher Arnet, 32, of Loveland, Colo., face up to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the shootings of three wild burros in the Mojave Desert in California, prosecutors say.

Jerry Saliterman, 76, of Hennepin County, Minn., was charged in connection with the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz," according to authorities.

Eva Burch, a registered nurse and Democratic state senator of Arizona, announced that she plans to have an abortion after learning that her pregnancy is not viable, noting that she's "choosing to talk about why I made this decision because I want us to be able to have meaningful conversations."