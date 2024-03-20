Raise boosts state Geographic Information Systems officer’s salary to $149,243

The salary of the state's Geographic Information Systems officer Shelby Johnson increased from $135,676.32 a year to $149,243.95 a year, effective Monday, the chief of staff for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services said Tuesday.

Johnson was promoted from his IT10 pay grade to the new IT12 pay grade with the standard 10% promotion, said Department of Transformation and Shared Services Chief of Staff Alex Johnston. The department's other division directors are at the SE02 pay grade, which is comparable to an IT12, she said.

Johnson has 30 years of experience in Geographic Information Systems, she said.

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved the Department of Transformation and Shared Services' request for a new classification and position for a state geographic information systems officer with an IT12 pay grade and a salary range of $120,543 to $157,100 a year in exchange for surrendering a geographic information systems analyst post with an IT06 pay grade and a salary range of $57,755 to $83,745 a year.

Transformation and Shared Services Department Secretary Leslie Fisken said in a letter dated March 6 to the council's personnel subcommittee co-chairs that approval of this request will better enable the Division of Geographic Systems to continue its vital research and the anticipated cost of the request is about $18,994.