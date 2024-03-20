Fayetteville man accused of shooting woman, fighting police





TONTITOWN — Police arrested a man Monday in connection with the shooting of a woman in the Wedington Woods area.

Samuel Olubun Marsh, 31, of 1247 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday by Tontitown police in connection with disarming an officer, robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and having no license plates. Marsh also has charges of kidnapping and first-degree domestic battery pending from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Marsh was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond. He has an April 15 arraignment in Washington County Circuit Court.

A preliminary report from Washington County said deputies responded about 4:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a woman being dropped off at the Wedington Fire Department who had been shot in the legs.

The woman, identified as Kamone Dunkley, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a single gunshot wound that traveled through both her upper thighs, according to the report.

Dunkley told deputies Marsh had her get in his car, then produced a pistol and hit her with the firearm, according to the report. At some point, Marsh shot her in the legs, Dunkley told police. She bargained with him and Marsh released her on the side of Arkansas 16 and drove away, she told police.

Dunkley is from Ohio and unfamiliar with the area; the exact location of the shooting was unclear, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office put out a call for deputies to be on the lookout for a white Alfa Romeo Giulia. Police were advised the driver, Marsh, was wanted for a shooting that happened in the Wedington Woods area, according to a preliminary police report filed with Washington County prosecutors. The alert advised Marsh had shot his girlfriend and officers were searching for the vehicle.

About 5:15 p.m., a Tontitown officer sitting beside U.S. 412 saw the car traveling west and initiated a traffic stop, according to the report. As the officer followed the car awaiting backup, the car abruptly stopped at a car dealership at 2902 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd. The officer activated his lights and made contact with Marsh, who refused to hand over his driver’s license but told the officer his name, according to the report.

Marsh began exhibiting “pre-attack behavior,” and, due to the severity of the potential charges and Marsh’s behavior, the officer drew his pistol and aimed it at Marsh, according to the report. Marsh refused multiple times to comply with commands to get out of the car and show his hands, according to the report.

Eventually, Marsh got out and went to the rear of his car. The officer then drew his stun gun and aimed it at Marsh’s back and ordered him to his knees, according to the report. As the officer was putting away his gun, Marsh suddenly attacked him, grabbing the officer’s hand and stun gun, causing it to discharge, according to the report.

As the officer fought with Marsh, he tried to take the officer’s gun, according to the report.

Marsh then fled on foot across the highway, according to the report. The officer pursued on foot.

During the foot pursuit, Marsh discharged the stun gun again in the roadway, got tangled in the wires, tripped and fell down an embankment, where he was taken into custody and handcuffed, according to the report.

After the incident the officer found that his $2,000 stun gun had been damaged.

Marsh told officers at the scene he was mentally unstable, according to the report.







