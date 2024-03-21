Arkansas’ Davis set to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE -- After playing four seasons with the University of Arkansas men's basketball team, Davonte "Devo" Davis is ready to move on.

Davis, a 6-4 guard from Jacksonville, posted on his social media account Wednesday that after much thought and prayer he's decided to enter the transfer portal and also will explore his opportunities to play professionally.

The announcement didn't come as a surprise considering Davis took part in a Senior Night ceremony after the Razorbacks' final home game, a 94-83 win over LSU on March 8.

Davis, who has one season of eligibility remaining, played 3,720 minutes in 132 games at Arkansas, including 85 starts. He ranks 31st on the Razorbacks' all-time scoring list with 1,118 points.

He also had 528 rebounds, 314 assists and 219 steals in his Arkansas career.

Davis and Todd Day, Arkansas' all-time leading scorer who is now the coach at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, are the only Razorbacks with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

Day had 2,395 points, 673 rebounds and 319 assists playing at Arkansas from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons.

"Through the years of practice and hard work, my goal was to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks!" Davis wrote in his social media post. "It was a dream come true to wear a Razorback jersey and represent my home state."

Davis thanked Arkansas fans and his teammates and coaches for their support, along with businesses he partnered with for Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

"No matter where this journey takes me, Arkansas will always be home to my family and me," Davis wrote.

Davis will be known for taking a leave from the team for undisclosed reasons in each of the past two seasons -- he missed one game in 2022-23 and three this season -- after games in which he didn't play after halftime.

But Davis also was a key player in helping the Razorbacks advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022 and the Sweet 16 last season.

"Devo has done some incredible things as part of this program," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said this season after Davis returned to the team. "You look at this success over the last three years and he's been a big part of it."

As a freshman, Davis averaged 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four NCAA Tournament games. He hit the game-winning jump shot with 3.1 seconds left in a 72-70 win over Oral Roberts in a Sweet 16 matchup.

Davis helped the Razorbacks return to the Elite Eight in 2022 when he averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in four games.

Last season, Davis had 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in Arkansas' 73-63 victory over Illinois in a first-round NCAA Tournament game, then he had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist when the Razorbacks beat defending national champion and No. 1 seed Kansas 72-71.

Davis was a preseason All-SEC second-team pick by the coaches this season, but averaged a career-low 5.9 points. He averaged a career-high 10.8 points last season when he also was voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team by coaches.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 14 nationally in preseason polls, finished 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Davis said after a season-ending 80-66 loss to South Carolina at the SEC Tournament that he made sacrifices for his individual stats to try to help the Razorbacks win with a revamped roster that included nine newcomers.

"Shoot, I put things under the covers so I could do things for the team," Davis said. "Still fell short.

"Obviously, we didn't make it to March Madness, which is what I was used to, and some of our other guys were used to.

"But you have ups and downs in the college basketball world. Hopefully everybody will take this season and look at it and know that it's harder than what you think."

Davis scored a season-high 16 points in the Razorbacks' 86-77 victory over Old Dominion and 14 when they beat North Carolina-Wilmington 106-90. His best all-around game might have been having 8 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists when Arkansas beat Missouri 88-73 at home.

In his final two games at the SEC Tournament last week, Davis scored 12 points in a 90-85 overtime win against Vanderbilt and had 8 points and 3 rebounds in the loss to South Carolina.

As a junior, Davis scored a career-high 26 points in an 88-66 loss to Oklahoma at Tulsa. He had a career-high 10 rebounds four times, most recently against Furman this season in Arkansas' 97-83 victory.