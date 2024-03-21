Marriages

T. J. Stubbs, 47, and Latrenda Jones, 48, both of Little Rock.

Deondre Sanders, 26, and Latambria Hampton, 24, both of Little Rock.

David Julbes, 34, and Alexis Stills, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Rebekah Warner, 22, of Arkadelphia and Emma Boyett, 21, of Sherwood.

Douglas Shrader, 45, and Angela Swift, 43, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Latham, 32, and Shelby Stewart, 31, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

24-852. Laura Reynolds v. Stephen Reynolds.

24-853. Maria Shaw Glover v. John Glover.

24-854. Esma Karademir v. Muhammed Kucuk.

24-857. Kerin Bair v. Donald Howard.

24-858. Angie Luehrs v. Bradley Luehrs.

24-859. Deundra Beasley v. AnDe'Louis Beasley.

Divorces

GRANTED

23-2486. Isaac Hill v. McKenleigh Hill.

24-150. James Anderson v. Mairamgul Anderson.

24-156. Lorna Marion v. Jimmie Marion Jr.