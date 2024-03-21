Eight more flu deaths reported in Arkansas; flu activity remains “high”

Eight flu-related deaths were reported in Arkansas over the past week, raising this season's death toll to 97, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The state's level of flu activity, based on visits to the doctor by people with a fever and cough or sore throat, remained "high" last week, according to a weekly Health Department report.

All of the deaths reported in the past week were of people age 65 or older.

Of the other people who have died of the flu so far this season, one was a child age 5-17, three were age 18-24, five were age 25-44, 22 were 45-64 and 58 were 65 or older.

The department reported that 70% of the 97 people who have died were not vaccinated against the flu.

During the week ending Saturday, 40 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu, down from 54 the previous week, the department reported.

Meanwhile, 73 people were newly hospitalized with covid-19, up from 72 the previous week.

From Oct. 1 through the week ending March 16, Arkansas reported 18,006 confirmed flu cases, up from 17,376 cases as of a week earlier.

Since many people who catch the flu aren't tested, the reported cases make up only a portion of the total cases in the state.

The flu season is generally from October to May but cases usually peak between December and February, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During last year's flu season, the state had a "minimal" level of activity in early March.

Around this time last year, Arkansas had already reported 147 influenza-related deaths, including one child death.

Thirty-four influenza outbreaks have been reported from nursing homes or other congregate setting institutions this flu season, up from 32 a week earlier.

Around this time last year, the Health Department reported a total of 21 outbreaks.

Nationally, the CDC estimates 20,000 deaths from flu so far this season, according to the Health Department report.

During last year's flu season, more than 22,500 positive influenza tests were reported to the state Health Department by the spring.

The Health Department also recorded nine new covid-19-related deaths this week, with a total of 705 deaths reported in 2023 and 114 since the start of 2024.

