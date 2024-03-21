India says murder plot was rogue operation

India's investigation into U.S. claims of an attempted murder of a Sikh leader in New York found that rogue operatives not authorized by the government had been involved in the plot, according to senior officials familiar with the matter.

At least one person directly involved in the alleged attempted assassination is no longer working for India's main spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the details of the investigation haven't been made public.

The individual is still employed by the government and India hasn't started any criminal action against him, they said.

New Delhi has informed American authorities about the findings from the government-appointed panel set up to probe the allegations, the officials said. The U.S. is demanding a criminal prosecution of the individuals involved, a request reiterated by Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, during his visit to India in January, they said.

U.S. prosecutors in November accused an Indian government official of directing a plot to kill a Sikh activist, who holds American citizenship, in New York in June. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, later said he was the intended victim. India has labeled Pannun a terrorist.

U.S. prosecutors alleged the Indian government agent -- described as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence" -- had instructed Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who had ties to criminal networks, to organize the assassination of Pannun. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face charges there.

The U.S. expects accountability from India's government based on the outcome of the investigation, a State Department spokesman said on background. The department continues to raise its concerns directly with the Indian government at senior levels, the person said.

India's Ministry of External Affairs didn't immediately respond to an email seeking further information. India hasn't made public any details of the high-level committee set up to investigate the U.S. allegations, including who is on it and the status of the probe.