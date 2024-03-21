Man arrested after fatal shooting Wednesday in Waldron

Scott County deputies have arrested a man who faces a murder charge in a Wednesday night homicide in Waldron, a news release from the Arkansas State Police states.

Deputies who went to a home on Arkansas 250 in response to a call around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday located Russell Lewellen, 69, who had been shot several times and who died at an area hospital, the release says.

Scott County authorities requested the help of state police investigators, the release states, and had arrested a 34-year-old Waldron man in the killing. The release does not name the man, who was booked in the Scott County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

It's common for state police investigators to assist Arkansas law enforcement agencies, especially smaller or rural agencies, with homicide investigations. Lewellen's body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of his death will be determined.