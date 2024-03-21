Carton maker Elopak

gets start at LR port

Elopak took another step forward Wednesday to opening its first U.S. production plant, which will create more than 100 new jobs at the Port of Little Rock. Elopak is investing about $70 million in the 300,000-square-foot facility.

Company officials, joined by local, regional and state economic development leaders, celebrated the investment with a ground-breaking ceremony at the port.

The Norwegian manufacturer, which produces cartons for liquid dairy, juices and plant-based products and liquid eggs, is the seventh international firm to set up operations at the port. Elopak said it will create jobs for engineers, printers, operators, logistics specialists and other support groups.

"This is our first converting plant in the U.S.A. and a significant investment for our company," Thomas Körmendi, chief executive officer, said in announcing the ground-breaking. "North America is a key building block for our future growth and we are very excited to expand our presence in the region."

Elopak sells products in more than 70 countries.

-- Andrew Moreau

Georgia House OKs

law impeding unions

ATLANTA -- Georgia lawmakers have made it harder for workers at companies getting state economic incentives to unionize, in what could be a violation of federal law.

The state House voted 96 to 78 Wednesday for Senate Bill 362, which would bar companies that accept state incentives from recognizing unions without a formal secret-ballot election. The measure, which has been backed by Gov. Brian Kemp, now goes to the Republican governor for his signature.

The bill would block unions from winning recognition directly from a company -- without the additional step of a secret ballot -- after signing up a majority of workers, in what is usually known as a card check.

The proposal comes as Georgia is giving billions in economic incentives to electric vehicle manufacturers and other companies.

Union leaders and Democrats argue the bill violates 1935's National Labor Relations Act, which governs union organizing, and will be challenged in court.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index ends

at 919.36, up 13.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 919.36, up 13.23 points.

"The S&P 500 index closed at a new high this afternoon following conclusion of the FOMC March meeting that left interest rates unchanged as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.