Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 115-396 (29.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Music Mistress in the eighth

BEST BET Sir Otto in the sixth

LONG SHOT Accelerating Babe in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MOUNT CRAIG*** was caught inside the final furlong in a clear runner-up effort in his 2024 debut, and notice the winner (Ben Franklin) won an allowance race last Sunday. MACKMAN rallied to third in a useful sprint tuneup at Fair Grounds, and he picks up leading rider Cristian Torres. CROSSING was forwardly placed when finishing just one position behind the top selection, and he carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Mount CraigVazquezMoquett9-5

4 MackmanTorresCompton3-1

3 CrossingBealmearLauer9-2

6 Relampago VerdeLanderosMcPeek6-1

2 CharlestonBejaranoFires6-1

5 BrioHernandezMedina10-1

7 First of His NameSantanaBrisset12-1

1 Rocket NightAsmussenLukas15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $7,500

FORSAKEN** defeated $20,000 conditioned claimers only two races back, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career and figures to be close to the early lead. COMMUNICATION MEMO is a consistent finisher who has competitive Beyer figures, and he is another dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career. SPEITFUL SAM finished second in a slightly better field two races back, and he returns to the sprint game after a front-running route against better.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 ForsakenBealmearHartman5-2

4 Communication MemoVazquezMartin9-5

1 Speitful SamBejaranoRobertson9-2

10 InvariablyPusacRufino6-1

7 Mister SharpieCastilloJordan8-1

5 Aspen ClubBowenHewitt12-1

6 Warhorse WestDe La CruzRone20-1

3 Easy Big BoyAndersonHewitt20-1

2 ReupHarrCline20-1

8 Rosie's BoyBaileyMcBride30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ART QUEEN**** has been racing competitively and earning the field's fastest Beyer figures, and she was claimed by a winning stable and switches to the leading rider. DANCE MY WAY finished second when dropping to this level March 1, and the 5-year-old mare has a versatile running style. PLEASINGLY led until the final furlong in a competitive third-place finish, and she looms a wire-to-wire threat with a clean break.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Art QueenTorresBroberg7-5

6 Dance My WayBowenPuhl3-1

8 PleasinglyBarbosaMoquett5-2

4 Petit JeanBealmearJackson10-1

3 Graceful MoonHarrCline15-1

9 Texas SequoiaCourtSoto15-1

1a Ready for WineZimmermanMartin15-1

1 Sugar CoatedCastilloMartin15-1

7 First Class GirlQuinonezPrather20-1

2 Sky RavenHTorresEspinoza30-1

4 Purse $68,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

SAQEEL** has moved to the strong barn of trainer Mike Maker following two disappointing wet track races, and a return to his 2023 form will make him tough to beat. EXPENSIVE CUT has finished in the money in three consecutive races at today's distance, and he has route speed and winning connections. RUNWAY MAGIC has competed at a higher level in his past two at Fair Grounds, and he has speed and picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 SaqeelVazquezMaker3-1

4 Expensive CutBejaranoMorse7-2

6 Runway MagicTorresSharp9-2

7 Huge BiglyChuanShorter4-1

3 Camp DavidSantanaMaker6-1

5 Uninvited GuestHernandezHartman6-1

8 Roman CenturianBarbosaShorter10-1

2 CatdaddyFuentesPetalino20-1

5 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, three-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $24,000

ACCELERATING BABE** set a fast and pressured early pace in a clear maiden victory last month, and note the second- and third-place finishers came back to win their next races. TOFFEE defeated maiden allowance rivals only two races back at Fair Grounds, and she is taking a significant drop after a poor effort on a sloppy surface. LAURA BRANIGAN finished a close second in her first local start at this same condition, and she was claimed by a stable that wins right back with their purchases.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Accelerating BabeHernandezCravens12-1

7 ToffeeTorresDiodoro3-1

1 Laura BraniganBarbosaContreras7-2

2 ShesasmalltowngirlVazquezSharp8-1

3 Sugar Mamas CakerySantanaAsmussen5-1

4 Lil Town SisAsmussenAsmussen4-1

8 Greek HeiressLanderosSchultz10-1

9 Subway SusieFletcherMurphy15-1

5 Quiero DineroBowenMartin15-1

6 HarmonicaBejaranoMason20-1

6 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

SIR OTTO**** contested a rapid pace before tiring in a deceptive seventh-place debut, and the beaten post-time favorite is dropping into a maiden claiming race and should lead past every pole. ROCKETEIGHTYEIGHT earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a third-place finish in December, and he returns sprinting after tiring over a muddy track in a two-turn race. PATRIOT HILLS is cutting back to a sprint following two useful front-running route races at a higher class level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Sir OttoAsmussenAsmussen8-5

4 RocketeightyeightBejaranoMott7-2

6 Patriot HillsTorresDiodoro5-2

8 MirageVazquezMartin12-1

9 This Time BlueBarbosaHartman12-1

3 Thanks FrankFuentesVon Hemel12-1

5 QuebranchoBowenPuhich15-1

1 Cisco KidDe La CruzRone20-1

10 KonteekeeHarrCline20-1

7 SuperheroBealmearDixon30-1

7 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, starter optional claiming

HUSH IT HONEY** has been a clear winner in her past two races around one turn, and she is back sprinting after giving way over a muddy track in the Martha Washington. HITTIN MY STRIDE finished second behind the top selection in December, and she has the best of connections. SPIN THE BREEZE has had an excuse in two races since a clear maiden sprint victory at Fair Grounds, and she is likely to be an overlay.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Hush It HoneyBejaranoMorse2-1

7 Hittin My StrideTorresDiodoro5-2

1 Spin the BreezeVazquezRobertson10-1

4 Just an OpinionAsmussenAsmussen4-1

9 Ready for TroubleBarbosaHartman9-2

8 True PrincessZimmermanBriley15-1

5 January JubileeBealmearHartman15-1

2 IdalouLanderosSchultz20-1

6 Fully EntitledHernandezDiodoro20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

MUSIC MISTRESS**** defeated open company only two races back, and she was beaten only a head -- while four lengths clear of third -- in a slightly better field last month. SULWE has won 3 of 10 races at Oaklawn, and she is at the top of her game and figures to unleash a powerful rally. PUNCHY GIRL crushed state-bred conditioned claimers by six lengths, and she may be more effective running without bleeder medication Lasix.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Music MistressFuentesMcKellar2-1

1 SulweBarbosaMoquett7-2

6 Punchy GirlAsmussenMorse6-1

5 Pattern BetBejaranoMoquett9-2

9 One Way Or AnotherTorresMorse5-1

11 Heated ArgumentBealmearGonzalez12-1

4 SistersouttachromeDe La CruzHaran20-1

8 Chai TeaLanderosAnderson20-1

7 Unbridled TwisterSantanaCates20-1

10 Run FearlessJuarezFires20-1

3 SummoryaHernandezWard30-1

9 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

MISS TERRE** broke poorly and was overmatched in a ninth-place debut, but the effort produced the fastest last-race Beyer figure and she is taking a considerable drop in class. CATTY CRUISE has been forwardly placed in two recent route races, and the addition of blinkers may move her up. SAFECRACKER SUE has moved into the barn of winning trainer Karl Broberg, who is dropping the filly to the lowest level of her career, and she gets the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Miss TerreQuinonezMilligan5-2

1 Catty CruiseBealmearVance4-1

12 Safecracker SueTorresBroberg7-2

3 Tiz a StrategyZimmermanMartin6-1

9 RaetasticHernandezRosin10-1

6 Red VoltaHarrCline10-1

4 JonesborohurricaneAndersonHewitt15-1

5 Bee BranchPusacMartin15-1

13 ErumpentVazquezCreighton20-1

11 Bodi OdiBarbosaNorthrop20-1

8 Wild CherokeeBowenMartin30-1

10 Lil' Bit of ChromeCastilloCravens30-1

2 First DiamondBaileyCline30-1