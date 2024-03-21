UA, Tulsa to open in WBIT

The University of Arkansas women's team will begin play in the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament against Tulsa today at 6:30 p.m. Central at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa.

The winner between the Razorbacks (18-14) and Golden Hurricane (23-9) will face the winner of the game between second-seeded Washington -- where Coach Mike Neighbors coached from 2013-17 before coming to Arkansas -- and Georgetown at a time and site to be determined.

With this year's creation of the WBIT, the NCAA now sponsors postseason opportunities for 100 men's and women's basketball teams. Sixty-eight teams make up each NCAA Tournament, while the NIT and WBIT each have 32 teams.

Miami, the No. 1 seed in Arkansas' quadrant, notified the NCAA it is unable to participate in the tournament. It was replaced by James Madison as the top seed in the quadrant.

The Women's National Invitation Tournament, which Arkansas has competed in eight times including last season, dwindled to 48 teams from 64 upon the formation of the WBIT.

"The WNIT is one where the university bids," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Like we have to put money into the WNIT's pocket to play in those events, and that's why in the past you've seen some teams turn that down, because it costs to play in that.

"We would have as well. If we didn't make the WBIT, we would not have participated in the WNIT. We're kind of drawing the line [at Arkansas] -- it's that's not that way everywhere -- but here we kind of said if we're not in the NCAA sponsored events, we probably will not participate."

















Tulsa won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title with a 13-5 league record and earned the No. 1 seed at the conference tournament, but was upset by East Carolina in the quarterfinals.

"They had won six in a row, I think, going into their tournament," Neighbors said. "They just had one bad day. I mean, this is an NCAA-caliber team that just didn't play good for one day."

The Golden Hurricane are headlined by junior forward Temira Poindexter and guard Delanie Crawford.

Poindexter averages 20.8 points per game, 18th-most in Division I, and was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year. Crawford, who scores 19.3 points per game, was named the league's most improved player and was on the second team.

Poindexter and Crawford are the only teammates in Division I to average 19 or more points per game.

"Those two kids, I know from talking to people in their league, I think a lot of people split their vote for player of the year," Neighbors said. "So two great players, and they've stayed relatively healthy throughout the year."

Tulsa Coach Angie Nelp, who is in her third season with the Golden Hurricane, began her coaching career as a graduate assistant for Arkansas under Tom Collen during the 2007-08 season.

Before the season began, Arkansas and Tulsa played a closed-door scrimmage, which also included TCU, in Fayetteville.

"I'm a big fan of Angie Nelp," Neighbors said. "She does a great job over there. That's why we played them in a closed-door scrimmage, because I knew we would get better as a result of playing them.

"I know her staff very well. We know a lot of their players. You know, Mady Cartwright's from my hometown -- she's from Greenwood. I coached her dad in a youth basketball league."

Arkansas will be playing with the same roster it had available for its 67-48 SEC Tournament loss to Auburn on March 7.

Saylor Poffenbarger, who missed that game due to concussion protocol, has since entered the NCAA transfer portal after leading the team and ranking eighth nationally with 11.2 rebounds per game. Taliah Scott led Arkansas in scoring with 22.1 points per game but missed the final six games due to what was described as a family emergency, and entered the transfer portal when it opened Monday.

Of the Razorbacks' available players, Samara Spencer leads the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game and Makayla Daniels adds 11.9. Maryam Dauda averages 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.