1 person arrested after shots fired on I-40 in Conway

A suspect was in custody Wednesday after shots were fired on Interstate 40 in Conway on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas State Police.

No one was injured in the shooting, which the Conway Police Department described in a Facebook post as a "road rage" incident.

According to state police, the shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. on westbound I-40 between the Dave Ward Drive and Oak Street exits.

Conway officers responded to 911 calls from motorists reporting the shooting and worked with the state police to take the suspect, who was not named in the news release or Facebook post, into custody, state police said.

"One of the involved vehicles followed the other vehicle until officers with CPD were able to make contact with both parties," Conway police said in their post.