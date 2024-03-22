Blocker announces decision to transfer from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Layden Blocker is leaving the University of Arkansas men's basketball team after one season.

Blocker, a 6-2 guard from Little Rock, announced on social media Thursday he's entering the transfer portal after playing in 27 games for the Razorbacks as a freshman, including five starts.

In a post, Blocker thanked the Arkansas staff for recruiting him and said he was grateful for his teammates and the fans.

"It was an honor to come home, represent the state of Arkansas and the Razorback program," Blocker wrote. "After much discussion and consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal."

Blocker, who played at Little Rock Christian and at Sunrise Academy in Kansas before signing with the Razorbacks, will have three seasons of eligibility at his new college.

Known for playing tenacious defense, Blocker averaged 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 13.3 minutes per game. His 21 steals were fourth on the team.

Blocker got significant playing time early in the season when averaged 8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 24 minutes at the Battle 4 Atlantis against Stanford, Memphis and North Carolina. He scored a season-high 14 points in 24 minutes off the bench in the Razorbacks' 90-68 loss at Florida.

When Arkansas beat Duke 80-75 in the ACC/SEC Challenge, Blocker had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 21 minutes.

"He's a monster on the defensive end," Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile said of Blocker's play at the Battle 4 Atlantis. "He's not scared of nobody. He's fearless on the court."

But playing time for Blocker as the season continued became sporadic, and he didn't play in the last five games.

In Blocker's final game, he played five minutes in Vanderbilt's 85-82 victory over the Razorbacks at Walton Arena on Feb. 27 and was scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman praised Blocker going into the SEC Tournament for his work ethic.

"Layden has practiced really hard," Musselman said. "I know that Layden Blocker's staying ready to play."

Blocker was a consensus 4-star recruit and ranked as high as the No. 24 player nationally by Rivals.

"Layden's confident," Musselman said on his radio show in late January. "He's got toughness. He plays super hard. He can score the ball. True point guard stuff.

"So certainly a guy that has got a great future ahead of him."

But that future will be somewhere other than Arkansas.