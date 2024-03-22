FYI Calendar: Magic, kite flying, square dancing and more this weekend

No plan? Here are your last minute options for the weekend!

Today

Moments of Meditation -- 11:45 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org or 657-2335.

Curator Talk -- "A Great Forward Step: The First Female Marshals," with curator Dave Kennedy discussing the first women to wear the marshals' star in honor of Women's History Month, noon, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with admission. usmmuseum.org.

Block Party -- Legos, building blocks and more for all ages, 1-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Spring Break Specials -- 1-4 p.m. through Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Watercolor Butterflies, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Outdoor Movie -- "Wish," 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Final shows. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Mr. Mouse's Day -- With games & music, 10 a.m., Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kite Fest At The Refuge -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

Easter Bonnets Workshop -- 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $35. ozarkfolkways.org.

Tastemakers -- Pie & Placemaking with Stacey Mei Yan Fong, 11 a.m., Rodehouse at The Momentary in Bentonville. $60. themomentary.org or 657-2335.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk -- Herbals with archivist Kariah Burst and Landscape and Outdoor Experience Manager Samantha Best, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chocolate Lovers Festival -- 1-5 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center. $25. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Two-Step Lessons -- And square dance, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Magic, Beyond the Ghost Light" -- Join magician Carlos David and paranormalist Vince Johari as they explore what lies beyond the edge of the candle's last flicker of light, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $20-$30. kingoperahouse.com.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Mini Collection Highlights, 1:15 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas Archaeological Month -- "History in the Ozarks' Dirt: Archaeology at Van Winkle's Mill" with Carl Drexler, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Canceled

"She Kills Monsters" -- Scheduled to be produced March 22-24 and March 28-30 by Defying Limits Theatre Group, has been canceled. defyinglimitstheatre.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com