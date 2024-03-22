Nicole Berner, 59, a Maryland labor attorney, is set to become the first openly gay judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after winning final confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Matthew Cameron, regional communications coordinator for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, said a 3-to-4-foot alligator caught by an angler "was being illegally held in captivity and possibly released into Norris Lake."

Frank Vanore, deputy police commissioner in Philadelphia, said it could take weeks to identify remains of a toddler found in an alleyway, but detectives are looking into whether the body could be that of Damari Carter -- a 4-year-old police say was beaten to death by his mother and her boyfriend before his remains were discarded in December.

Johan von Engestrom, a Swedish landowner, can keep a 31-pound iron meteorite that landed Nov. 7, 2020, on his Uppland property, as an appeals court ruled that it is "part of immovable property just like other stones."

Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, were arrested on claims that they robbed a Wells Fargo bank in north Houston.

Torsak Sukvimol, Thailand's national police chief, and Surachate Hakparn, one of his deputy chiefs, were temporarily suspended under the order of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin amid a probe into claims that Surachate was involved with illegal online gambling websites.

Katie Porter, Democratic U.S. representative of California, said she regrets calling the March 5 primary for a Senate seat rigged after losing "because what happened with the controversy was it took away" from her claims that "big money does influence our elections."

Jeffrey Sabol, a 54-year-old Colorado man authorities say ripped a baton from a police officer's hands before pulling another officer into the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison.

Mary Austin, ex-girlfriend of the late Freddie Mercury, said in a statement the London home they shared "has been a place of peace, a true artist's house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person," as the eight-bedroom villa is now for sale for the first time in nearly 50 years.