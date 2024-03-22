Let’s Eat!
LET’S EAT! | OPINION: Chicken and beer joint arrives in Bentonville; Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream lands in Rogers; Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival returns
Chicken and beer joint arrives in Bentonville
Today at 1:03 a.m.
by
Benjamin Collins
Hey, I found Waldo!
No, not the elusive character in round specs sporting a red-and-white-striped shirt and a cane. I am talking about a new chicken restaurant opening soon in Bentonville.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer will open its third Arkansas location on March 26 at 700 S.E.
Upcoming Events