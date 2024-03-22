Let’s Eat!

LET’S EAT! | OPINION: Chicken and beer joint arrives in Bentonville; Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream lands in Rogers; Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival returns

Chicken and beer joint arrives in Bentonville

Today at 1:03 a.m.

by Benjamin Collins

The Chocolate Lovers Festival will be hosted in the Highlander Room at the Eureka Springs Community Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce website. (Courtesy Photo)
Hey, I found Waldo!

No, not the elusive character in round specs sporting a red-and-white-striped shirt and a cane. I am talking about a new chicken restaurant opening soon in Bentonville.

Waldo's Chicken & Beer will open its third Arkansas location on March 26 at 700 S.E.

Upcoming Events