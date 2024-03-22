SOCCER

U.S. turns back Jamaica

The United States escaped defeat with an own goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, Haji Wright scored twice in extra time and the Americans rallied past Jamaica 3-1 Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, to reach the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico or Panama. Greg Leigh scored 30 seconds in for the 57th-ranked Reggae Boyz, and the No. 13 Americans were on the verge of losing their third straight match. Instead, Wright scored in the sixth and 19th minutes of extra time and the U.S. will try to win the Nations League for the third straight time on Sunday. Both of Wright's goals were set up by Gio Reyna, who entered at the start of the second half. Four minutes of second-half stoppage time originally were signaled and later five, and the clock was at 5:25 when Christian Pulisic's corner kick to the near post was headed in by Miles Robinson. The ball deflected off Jamaican forward Corey Burke and past goalkeeper Andre Blake.

BASKETBALL

Lanier out at SMU

SMU fired Rob Lanier after two seasons as its coach on Thursday, a day after the Mustangs ended their final season before moving into the basketball-rich Atlantic Coast Conference. The Mustangs (20-13) lost 101-92 at Indiana State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night. They were 30-35 overall in their two seasons under Lanier, including a 16-20 record in American Athletic Conference games. With SMU, Cal and Stanford all moving to the ACC next season, the league will have 18 basketball teams. The Mustangs haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017. That was only their third appearance since their last tourney win in 1988.

BASEBALL

Yamamoto's debut short

Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted just one inning in his Los Angeles Dodgers' debut after signing a record $325 million, 12-year contract, giving up five runs to the San Diego Padres in a 15-11 loss on Thursday night. The 25-year-old right-hander trailed 2-0 after nine pitches and needed 43 pitches to get three outs, leaving with a 45.00 ERA. San Diego batted around, and Michael Grove relieved Yamamoto with the Dodgers trailing 5-1. Yamamoto allowed four hits, walked one, hit a batter, threw a wild pitch and struck out two. He threw just 23 pitches for strikes, averaging 95.4 mph with his fastball. He tried 14 fastballs, 11 cutters, 10 curveballs and 8 splitters.

Mets, Martinez reach deal

J.D. Martinez has a new home, agreeing to a $12 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the deal. Martinez hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI in just 113 games last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, providing solid value on the one-year, $10 million contract he signed before the season. Back and groin problems limited his availability but he added a National League All-Star selection to the five times he made it in the AL with Detroit and Boston.

GOLF

Streelman holds 1-shot lead

Kevin Streelman has a new ball marker to help with alignment that required USGA approval before he teed off Thursday in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. He had 10 consecutive one-putt greens on his way to a 7-under 64 and a one-shot lead. Streelman took advantage of gorgeous weather while it lasts with birdies on all four of the par 5s on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook. He took only 24 putts for the round. Kevin Roy, who lost his PGA Tour card last year and is playing on a sponsor exemption, had eight birdies in his round of 65. Streelman tried out a new ball marker during the pro-am. The circular piece on the top has a solid line and it has a long spike to put in the ground. He looks at the line and can turn the piece to give him a good visual before lining up his golf ball. But he wanted to make sure it was legal, so the PGA Tour rules staff checked with the USGA. The spike can be no longer than an inch, so Streelman filed it down to that size. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 28th after a 2-under 69. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) are in a tie for 72nd after scores of even-par 71.

FOOTBALL

Lions release DB Sutton

The Detroit Lions released Cameron Sutton on Thursday as authorities continue to search for the defensive back to serve a domestic violence warrant in Florida. The team announced the move on the X social media platform without offering any other details. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida, which includes Tampa, has asked for help in finding Sutton, a seven-year pro who just finished his first season with the Lions and helped them reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years. The warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving the 29-year-old Sutton and a female around 5 a.m. on March 7, according to a Detroit Free Press report.

TENNIS

Kalinina ends Wozniacki's stay

Anhelina Kalinina was down and almost out Thursday with former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki one point away from winning in straight sets at the Miami Open. But the No. 32-seeded Ukrainian saved that match point and won the last five games of the second set before taking the third in a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the second round. Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open in 2018 and retired from tennis at the same tournament two years later, returned to the sport last year. She had two children during her time away from the game. Wozniacki reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells this month but retired from the match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the second set because of a right foot issue. In men's action, 2016 finalist Kei Nishikori lost 6-3, 6-4 to Sebastian Ofner in his first match at this level since Indian Wells in 2021. The 12-time ATP Tour champion, who once climbed to fourth in the rankings, was competing in his first ATP Tour event since Atlanta in 2023.