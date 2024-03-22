Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Placed RHP Noah Denoyer on the Norfolk (IL) full-season IL, LHP Jakob Hernandez and RHP Nathan Webb on the Norfolk 60-day IL, RHP Jean Pinto on the Bowie (EL) full-season IL, RHP Conner Loeprich on the Bowie 60-day IL, RHPs Daniel Federman and Reese Sharp on the Aberdeen (SAL) full-season IL, RHPs Hugo Beltran, Trey Nordmann and Wyatt Cheney, INF Adam Crampton and LHP Andry Mercedes on the Delmarva (CRL) full-season IL.

DETROIT TIGERS -- Reassigned RHP Trey Wingenter, LHP Andrew Vasquez, C Anthony Bemboom, INF Keston Hiura and OFs Bligh Madris and Ryan Vilade to the minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Reassigned RHP Casey Lawrence to the minor league camp. Optioned RHP Carlos Vargas to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Nolasco on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Optioned RHP Daniel Palencia to Iowa (IL). Reassigned RHP Colten Brewer and LHPs Richard Lovelady and Thomas Pannone and INF David Bote to the minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Acquired INF/OF Greg Jones from Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Joe Rock. Designated OF Sam Hilliard for assignment. Optioned LHP Evan Justice to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned INFs Coco Montes and Aaron Schunk to the minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Reassigned RHPs Kyle Leahy and Wilking Rodriguez, Cs Nick Raposo and Wade Stauss and OF Matt Kopernick to the minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Reassigned RHP Nick Avila to the minor league camp.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS -- Signed RHP Matt Seelinger.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS -- Signed RHP Sammy Tavarez.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS -- Signed 1B Jordyn Smith.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS -- Named Ken Matsazaka hitting coach, Tom Thornton pitching coach and Tom McManus bench coach.

BASKETBALL

NBA

BROOKLYN NETS -- Recalled F Noah Clowney from the Long Island Nets of the G League.

WNBA

INDIANA FEVER -- Waived G Victoria Vivians.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Released S Qwuantrezz Knight.

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed OT Josh Jones. Re-signed LB Chris Board and DB Arthur Maulet.

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Agreed to terms with S Jaylinn Hawkins on a one-year contract. Signed WR David Moore.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Re-signed LB Justin Strnad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Released CB Cameron Sutton.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Re-signed WR Steven Sims.

LOS ANGELES RAMS -- Re-signed LB Christian Rozeboom.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Re-signed WRs River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne. Signed S Jaylinn Hawkins.

NEW YORK JETS -- Re-signed DT Solomon Thomas.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Signed WR Parris Campbell to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Signed LB Ezekiel Turner.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Named Zac Woodfin director of sports performance, Mark Lovat and Grant Thorne assistant strength and conditioning coaches, John Shaw assistant sports performance/speed training coach and Ansley Moore director of player and family affairs.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS -- Signed CB James Pierre.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS -- Recalled D David Jiricek from Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS -- Returned G Matthew Murray to Texas (AHL) on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS -- Recalled LW Angus Crookshank from Belleville (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -- Returned C Jonathan Gruden and D Jack St. Ivany to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on loan. Recalled D Jack St. Ivany from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SAN JOSE SHARKS -- Returned G Magnus Chrona to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

SEATTLE KRAKEN -- Recalled D Cale Fleury from Coachella (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS -- Recalled G Jack La Fontaine from loan to Kansas City (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS -- Released Fs Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). Returned D Darren Brady on loan to Reading (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS -- Retuned D Josh Maniscalco on loan to Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH -- Signed D Scott Walford to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Returned D Zachary Massicotte to Orlando (ECHL) on loan.

TEXAS STARS -- Signed F Justin Hrychkowian and D Luke Krys to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER -- Loaned F Andre Ghantous and D Jackson van de Leest to Utica (AHL). Activated D Brendan Less from reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS -- Acquired F James Hardie from Rapid City trade and added him to the active roster. Placed D Dalton Skelly on injured reserve, effective March 21.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES -- Traded F Shaun Miller to Tulsa and F Zack Andrusiak to Florida.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES -- Signed F Craig Needham to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Traded Fs Jimmy Soper, Kieran Craig and Luke Santerno to Cincinnati. Traded F Zack Andrusiak and D Stanislav Demin to Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS -- Released D Taylor Brierley. Traded F Matthew Wedman to Florida.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS -- Signed D Jake Flynn and F Arnaud Vachon to standard player contracts (SPC).

IDAHO STEELHEADS -- Released F Jack Jensen. Activated F Jack Jensen from injured reserve. Loaned G Drew DeRidder to Rochester (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN -- Traded D Reece Harsch to Idaho.

MAINE MARINERS -- Acquired F Sebastian Vidmar from trade with Savannah and added him to the active roster. Activated F Nathan Noel from injured reserve. Traded F Austin Albrecht to Tulsa.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS -- Released F Alex Koopmeiners. Traded D Matt Brassard to Iowa.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS -- Signed F T.J. Walsh to the active roster. Placed D Avery Winslow on reserve and D Chays Ruddy (March 16) and D Cory Dennis (March 9) on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH -- Signed G Christian Propp to the active roster. Placed F Logan Nelson on injured reserve, effective March 17.

READING ROYALS -- Signed F Chase Brand and D Tony Malinowski to standard player contracts (SPC). Signed D Tony Malinowski and Fs Tyler Gratton and Jacques Bouquot to the active roster. Suspended F Steven Leonard.

TOLEDO WALLEYE -- Signed D Cole Cameron to the active roster. Placed F Noah Prokop on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS -- Activated G Joe Vrbetic from reserve. Placed G Strauss Mann on reserve.

TULSA OILERS -- Activated Fs Matt Allen and Reggie Millette from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Kennedy and Davis Codd on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES -- Released F Dean Yakura from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed D Liam Dennison to a standard player contract (SPC). Traded F Jarret Lee to Cincinnati.

WHEELING NAILERS -- Traded F Jarrett Lee to Utah.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI -- Loaned M Marco Angulo to Liga Deportiva Universitaria Quito of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro through Dec. 31, 2024.

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL -- Announced that Washington Spirit successfully appealed a red card issued to G Aubrey Kingsbury in a match on March 17 against Seattle.

UTAH ROYALS FC -- Signed D Olivia Griffitts to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

MIAMI -- Announced the retirement of head women's basketball coach Katie Meier.

SMU -- Fired men's head basketball coach Rob Lanier.