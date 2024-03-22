VA official touts expansion of benefits for veterans exposed to toxins

Today at 7:50 p.m.

by My Ly

Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock. - Submitted photo.
Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock. - Submitted photo.

During a visit to North Little Rock on Friday, a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official encouraged Arkansas veterans to take advantage of an expansion of health care and other benefits for those who were exposed to toxic substances.

The

