3 killed in separate vehicle crashes on state roadways

Three people were killed in separate crashes across the state Thursday, according to preliminary police reports.

Deborah Diana Jones, 56, of Hot Springs was headed north on Central Avenue in the city when the 2023 Hyundai Elantra she was driving left the road near West Grand Avenue, hit a culvert and then struck a power pole and concrete wall, according to a report.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the report says.

The investigating officer reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry.

Ralph E. Lucas, 59, of Texarkana was killed in a crash at 9:05 a.m. on Interstate 49 in Miller County, according to a report.

Lucas was driving a 2012 Dodge Challenger south when he lost control near mile marker 11 and left the road to the left, the report says.

Lucas was ejected from the car, which came to a rest in the median.

The investigating Arkansas State Police trooper noted the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Lyle Dean Landrith, 50 of Heber Springs was killed in a crash at 4:15 p.m. at 510 Pleasant Springs Road in rural Cleburne County, according to a report.

Landrith was driving a 2021 Freightliner east when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before hitting a tree, the report says.

According to the investigating state trooper, the weather was cloudy and the road was dry.