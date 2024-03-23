Church notes: Holy week service times announced; Lenten devotionals and Easter activities planned

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service on Palm Sunday, March 24 and on Easter Sunday, March 31, both at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated both days.

On Maundy Thursday, March 28 and Good Friday, March 29 worship service is at 6 p.m. On Palm Sunday, March 24 the new confirmands will profess their faith.

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place outside at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. In the case of rain it will move inside. The event will have lots of Easter eggs and gifts and there are separate, age-appropriate areas for younger children. Guests can have a family photo taken and also have an Easter Egg Cube.

Pastor Hass will begin leading Christianity 101, for those who are interested in becoming a new member to learn about the church and Lutheranism, starting at 9:45 a.m. April 7 in the Library.

GriefShare, a support group for those that have lost a loved one, starts Tuesday, April 2 and continue through June 25. For information, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Sonday Riders will have their first outing at 2 p.m. April 7. Meet in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in the area.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon to provide food items to those in need in our community. The pantry will not be open on Good Friday, March 29.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

The church's Lenten devotional "Conspire to Inspire" is available on its website homepage.

Holy Week services include a 10 a.m. on Palm Sunday, March 24, 6 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, March 28, and 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, March 31.

The Presbyterian Men's Group meets next at 9:30 a.m. April 6 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

Events during Holy Week include Palm Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. on March 24 with palm processional, Maundy Thursday worship and soup supper at 6:30 p.m. March 28, Gathering in the Garden story and activity time for children and their families at 1 p.m. March 30 and Easter Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. with special music and children's message on March 31.

During the season of Lent, the church's theme is "Pause: Spending Lent with the Psalms" as they slow down and make space to be present to God and one another. This week in worship and study, they will reflect on Psalm 118.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Holy week services are as planned: Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. March 24; Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m. on March 28; Good Friday, 11:45 a.m. on March 29; and Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. on March 31.

Women's Bible Study, open to all women in the community, is studying Genesis 1-11: Creation, Sin, and the Nature of God. It has two study times to choose from, 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

The Men's Bible Fellowship meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. In the evening is a new Men's Bible Fellowship on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m. The study is open to all men in the community.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net. Prayer requests go to karen@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Easter week services are Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m. March 28 and Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m. March 31. All are welcome to attend. The church office will be closed Monday, April 1 for the Easter holiday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Village Bible Church, located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, will host a Good Friday service at 5:30 p.m. on March 29. The Sermon will be about "The Seven Last Words of Christ."

An Easter Sunday SonRise Service will take place at 6:30 a.m. on March 31 at Cooper Chapel, 504 Memorial Dr, Bella Vista. The public is invited to attend this service, which will have a First-Person Narrative Sermon, "The Centurion."

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon.

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts its Praise & Prayer service that is open to all.

Information: vbcbv.org

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

Holy Week Schedule includes worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 24, Palm Sunday and Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m.

Lenten Bible studies take place at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 in Calvin 201 and on Zoom. Youth Group will meet at the same time in Lower Witherspoon.

Maunday Thursday Service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in the sanctuary with communion around the Lord's Table.

Good Friday Tenebrae Service will take place at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary on March 29.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, worship will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; an Easter Covered Dish Brunch will take place 9:15-10:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; and a children's gathering will be in Upper Witherspoon at 10 a.m. The Easter Story and an Easter egg hunt will be led by Ms. Kristi.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, will host Palm Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. March 24. Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead services, both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on You Tube and through the church web site.

Confirmation Sunday will take place during the 10:30 a.m. service March 24. Following the service will be a reception for the confirmands and, following that, an after-worship Confirmation party for youth.

Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, March 30, beginning at 10 a.m. A free pancake breakfast will be followed by the hunt on the church grounds. The community is invited.

This Lent, the church will focus on congregational growth through practices of spiritual discipline and acts of love, to empower Christ's body and uplift his people. These activities include Acts in 40 Days, daily activities to take on spiritual practices as a united congregation. A weekly video blog allows all to study and learn more about Lent. Wednesday Night Lenten Studies are complete with dinner, fellowship and education.

The final Lenten activities for this year will be Wednesday, March 27.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.