Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Optioned OFs Heston Kjerstad (Arkansas Razorbacks) to the minor league camp. Optioned CF Kyle Stowers to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned C David Banuelos, 2B/SS Jackson Holliday, INF Coby Mayo, INF/OF Connor Norby and RHP Albert Suarez to the minor league camp

BOSTON RED SOX -- Optioned INF David Hamilton, RHPs Cooper Criswell and Zack Kelly and INF/OF Romy Gonzalez to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Optioned RHP Prelander Berroa to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -- Optioned SS Jose Tena to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS -- Optioned RF Akil Baddoo, RHP Matt Manning and SS Ryan Kreidler to Toledo (IL). Reassigned OF Justyn-Henry Malloy to the minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Optioned C Cesar Salazar to Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Optioned LHPs Anthony Veneziano, Daniel Lynch IV, 1B Nick Pratto and C Austin Nola to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS -- Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz and SS Livan Soto to Salt Lake (PCL) Optioned RHP Ben Joyce to Rocket City (SL).

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Reassigned INF Brooks Lee to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Reassigned LHP Jhonathan Diaz and INF Ryan Bliss to the minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Signed RHP Michael Lorenzen to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jacob deGroom on the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Optioned LHP Andrew Saalfrank and OF Pavin Smith to Reno (PCL). Reassigned LHP Jose Castillo to the minor league camp. Released INF Elvis Andrus.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Reassigned LHP Edwin Escobar to the minor league camp.

CINCINNATI REDS -- Reassigned INF Mike Ford, RHP Tony Santillan and C Michael Trautwein to the minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Optioned SS Greg Jones to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Optioned RHPs Gus Varland, J.P. Feyereisen and Landon Knack to Oklahoma (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS -- Optioned OF Dane Myers to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Optioned OF Joey Wiemer and LHP Aaron Ashby to Nashville (IL). Reassigned INF Christian Arroyo to the minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Optioned SSs Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero, LHP Jose Hernandez and CF Joshua Palacios to Indianapolis (IL). Signed LHP Eric Lauer to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Optioned 3B Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Reassigned LHPs Richard Bleier and Joe La Sorsa, 3B Brady House, 1B Juan Yepez, OFs Dylan Crews, Robert Hassell III and James Wood and C Israel Pineda to the minor league camp. Released RHP Zach Davies.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Released CB Qwuantrezz Knight

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed CB Ka'dar Hollman,

BUFFALO BILLS -- Signed OL Will Clapp to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTERS -- Signed S Nick Scott.

CLEVELAND BROWNS -- Signed RB D'Onta Foreman.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Signed LB Eric Wilson.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signe CB C.J. Henderson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed QB Joe Flacco.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS -- Re-signed DB Isaiah Pola-Mao.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -- Signed CB Kristian Fulton to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Named Greg Manusky linebacker coach, Ryan Cordell pass game specialist/game management coordinator, Steve Donatell quality control for defense, Derron Montgomery quality control for offense, Tony Sorrentino assistant wide receiver coach and A'Lique Terry assistant defensive line coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Agreed to terms with OT Matt Nelson. Re-signed WR Isaiah Hodgins. Signed CB Darnay Holmes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Re-signed LS Zach Triner. Signed OLB Lavonte David.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS -- Signed G Tomas Suchanek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES -- Recalled LW John Leonard from Tucson (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS -- Signed RW James Stefan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Recalled D Tyler Wotherspoon from Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS -- Signed F Cam Thiesing to a two-year, two-way, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS -- Recalled LW Angus Crookshank from Belleville (AHL). Returned C Zack Ostapchuk to Belleville on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS -- Recalled RW Matthew Phillips from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED -- Signed D Matt Edwards to a short-term agreement.

D.C. UNITED -- Recalled D Hayden Sargis from loan to Las Vegas Lights FC loan.

INTER MIAMI CF -- Signed M Yannick Bright to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS -- Loaned F Tega Ikoba to USL side Indy Eleven for the 2024 season. Recalled G Hunter Sulte from loan with USL side Indy Eleven.

SAN ANTONIO FC -- Signed G Brandon Gongora and M Dalziel Ozuna to 2024 academy agreements pending league and federation approval.