Gravette Lions edge Greenland Pirates 5-4 in Jarren Sorters Tournament

GREENLAND -- Gravette fell behind 3-0 after an inning, but the Lions clawed back to claim a 5-4 win over host Greenland in the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament on Friday at David Thornton Field.

The Lions (9-2) have won four games in a row after a slow start. Brody Bohannon came on after the first batter in the fifth inning reached base. The freshman pitched 3 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits, striking out 3 and hitting a batter.

Gravette grabbed the lead for good, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth. The Lions loaded the bases with no outs thanks to Bohannon's double followed by a walk and Cameron Bedwell's bunt single. J.D. Beem then drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk to get within 4-3. Kyle Murphy and Logan Renfro followed with RBI groundouts to give Gravette the lead.

Gravette Coach Bryan Bearden said starting pitcher Holden Betts came back strong after Greenland (6-3) got three in the bottom of the first inning.

"[Greenland] swung it well in that first inning, [but] we got out of it," Bearden said. "I had a senior on the mound and you could tell he's been there before, didn't get rattled and settled in for the next few innings.

Greenland took that 3-0 lead as Carter Jackson, Jack Stockton and Hank Ramsey strung together consecutive singles. Stockton and Aiden Parker drove in runs. But Betts came back to toss three scoreless innings before hitting Brooks Baxendale leading off the fifth and bringing on Bohannon.

Greenland Coach Jordan Larkan said his team wasn't able to take advantage of some scoring chances following the big first inning.

"Offensively, we fell asleep there for a while, and we had a couple innings we left a couple guys on base and in a seven-inning game. Every opportunity that you have, you've got to make the most of it," Larkan said. "When you get up, you've got to add on. Sometimes it's easy to sit there with a two- or a three-run lead and sit back. I thought our pitching and defense was plenty good enough to win today. Offensively is something we pride ourselves in. We've got to help our pitchers out a little more."

Stockton finished with a game-high three hits for Greenland. Murphy drove in two for Gravette.

Pea Ridge 11, NWA Hornets 0

Cole Kasischke pitched a one-hitter and drove in two runs to help the Blackhawks cruise to the win in Friday's second game.

Pea Ridge scored six runs in the first inning and cruised by Hornets, a team made up of home-school players. Jake Ryals and Braden Wright also drove in two runs each.

The event will finish today with Greenland taking on the NWA Hornets at noon followed by Pea Ridge facing Gravette.

Gravette center fielder Gunnar Woolard singles Friday, March 22, 2024, during the third inning of play against Greenland in the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament at AJ Allen Park in Greenland. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

