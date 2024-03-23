Missing Missouri student found dead

NASHVILLE -- Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who disappeared in Tennessee's capital for nearly two weeks, has been found dead in a river, police announced Friday. No foul play is suspected, investigators said.

Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered around 7:30 a.m. from the Cumberland River.

Police Chief John Drake told reporters that workers on the river initially found Strain's body and alerted authorities. Medical examiners later confirmed it was Strain, he said.

Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said an autopsy will be conducted Saturday.

"We have reports that normally under these circumstances ... with his height and weight, he could have surfaced between 14 and 20 days," Drake said. "This is the 14th day. So we were really expecting to find him."

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. March 8 after drinking downtown.

University of Missouri officials said in a statement Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

Senator won't run in Democratic primary

TRENTON, N.J. -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said Thursday he won't run in the Democratic primary as he faces federal corruption charges, but he left open the possibility that he would reenter the race as an independent later this year if he is exonerated at a trial.

Menendez's announcement comes four days before a state deadline to file to run in the June 4 Democratic primary that's already being contested by Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy.

"You deserve to hear from those who wish to represent you about what they would do for you and your families in the future. Therefore, I will not file for the Democratic party this June," Menendez said in a social media video.

Menendez said he's hopeful that he will be exonerated at trial and could run as an "independent Democrat" in the general election.

The decision comes as Menendez fights federal bribery charges, along with his wife, Nadine, and three business associates.

The senator, his wife and two of the three business associates have pleaded innocent. One of the business associates has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in the case.

3rd parade suspect faces murder charge

A third man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally that killed a woman and injured nearly two dozen others.

Terry Young, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is jailed on $1 million bond and doesn't yet have an attorney. Phone messages left for his family weren't immediately returned.

Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller were also charged with second-degree murder and several weapons counts soon after the Feb. 14 shooting at a parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Two juveniles are also in custody, and three other men face gun-related and resisting arrest charges, accused of illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines, including weapons used at the rally.

Though all of the suspected shooters are accounted for, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said additional charges are expected.

Police and prosecutors have said the gunfire broke out when one group of people confronted another for staring at them.

Authorities have said a bullet from Miller's gun killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan. The people injured range in age from 8 to 47, police said.

Wildfires destroy West Virginia homes

CHARLESTON -- The West Virginia National Guard joined in battling wildfires Friday that have scorched more than 4,000 acres in the state and destroyed several homes.

Two Black Hawk helicopters dropped water from buckets on the fires in steep, wooded terrain in Hardy County, the National Guard said on social media. Volunteer fire departments from across the state also have helped with the fires.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Thursday in the northeastern counties of Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton, enabling state resources to be allocated and to expedite emergency response efforts.

Paul Lewis, Hardy County's emergency management director, said there were three ongoing fires in the county, including one initially believed to be under control that had worsened near Wardensville. As many as four homes were destroyed in the county, along with an undetermined number of outbuildings, camps and hunting grounds.

West Virginia regulators issued an air quality advisory Friday in eight counties.

In Virginia, more than 100 fires popped up Wednesday. Fires also were reported this week in neighboring Maryland.