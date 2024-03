MLB EXHIBITION SCORES

Friday's Games

Detroit 4, Philadelphia 3

NY Yankees 5, NY Mets 3

Toronto 5, Boston 1

Colorado 3, Texas (ss) 2

Cleveland 10, Texas (ss) 0

Oakland (ss) 8, Cincinnati 6

Chi. White Sox (ss) 8, Oakland (ss) 2

San Francisco (ss) 7, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3

San Francisco (ss) 13, Chicago Cubs (ss) 12

LA Angels 2, Chi. White Sox (ss) 0

Seattle (ss) 3, Arizona 3

Milwaukee (ss) 4, Seattle (ss) 4

Milwaukee (ss) 11, Kansas City 5

Minnesota (ss) vs Atlanta, ccd.

Tampa Bay vs Minnesota (ss), ccd.

Baltimore vs Pittsburgh, ccd.

Houston vs Washington, ccd.

Miami vs St. Louis, ccd.

Today's Games

All times Central

Atlanta vs Tampa Bay (ss) at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs NY Yankees (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

NY Yankees (ss) vs Philadelphia at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs Boston (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs Baltimore (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs Washington (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs Detroit (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

NY Mets vs Houston at Port St Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Oakland vs LA Angels at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs Seattle at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs Colorado at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs Cleveland at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs Toronto (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs Miami at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston vs St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla., 11:05 a.m.

Boston vs Atlanta at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs Tampa Bay at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs Toronto at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs NY Yankees (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs NY Mets (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

NY Mets (ss) vs Washington at Port St Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

del Mexico vs NY Yankees (ss) at Mexico City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs Chicago White Sox at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs Chicago Cubs at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs Arizona at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers vs LA Angels at Los Angeles, 6:10 p.m.

Sacramento vs San Francisco at Sacramento, Calif., 7:07 p.m.