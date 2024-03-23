New clinic starts up

for Spa City patients

CHI St. Vincent has opened a gastroenterology clinic in Hot Springs at 1 Mercy Lane, Suite 301, the hospital said Friday.

CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology Clinic in Hot Springs "offers a comprehensive range of gastrointestinal services, from preventative care to treatment," the hospital said in a news release.

"The new CHI St. Vincent gastroenterology clinic expands our offerings in Hot Springs and the region," CHI St Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Doug Ross said. "Access to gastroenterology screenings and care is not just about treating illness; it's about empowering people to take control of their health, prevent disease and live fuller, healthier lives."

The clinic, led by Dr. Nathan Voise -- a board-certified gastroenterologist and internal medicine doctor -- will provide advanced colon cancer screenings, diagnostics and treatment for acid reflux and liver disease.

The clinic hours are 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The CHI St. Vincent regional health network has served Arkansas since 1888.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Jerry Seinfeld's net

worth over $1 billion

The continued popularity of the situation comedy Seinfeld has helped propel comedian Jerry Seinfeld's net worth to more than $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is valuing his wealth for the first time.

His eponymous show, co-created with Larry David, has proved particularly durable since its debut in 1989, serving as a springboard for other kinds of income even as the landscape of American TV shifted.

A key portion of Seinfeld's fortune comes from a series of syndication deals for the sitcom, which netted him about $465 million, according to Bloomberg estimates, while a Netflix Inc. deal for the streaming rights brought an additional $94 million. He also earned more than $100 million since the 1980s from touring, according to the estimate.

The analysis assumes Seinfeld, 69, invested his earnings beginning in 1990. The cash is appreciated in line with the historic performance of the MSCI World Index.

The estimate includes $40 million of real estate, including an apartment on New York's Central Park West, a home in the Hamptons and a warehouse in California. His vintage car collection wasn't included in the analysis.

Amy Jacobs, a representative for Seinfeld, called the wealth calculation "inaccurate" but declined to provide further details.

-- Bloomberg News

State index closes

11.54 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 923.48, down 11.54 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.