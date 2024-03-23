North Little Rock priest, anti-death penalty activist a spiritual adviser to the condemned

On Good Friday, Jeff Hood will commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at the hands of the Romans.
Six days later, if all goes as planned, the North Little Rock man will witness the execution of Michael Dewayne Smith by the state of Oklahoma.
NLR priest is a spiritual adviser to the condemned
Today at 2:58 a.m.
