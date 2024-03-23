North Little Rock priest, anti-death penalty activist a spiritual adviser to the condemned

NLR priest is a spiritual adviser to the condemned

Today at 2:58 a.m.

by Frank E. Lockwood

Jeff Hood, spiritual adviser to Kenneth Eugene Smith, appears at a news conference after Smith’s execution in Atmore, Ala., Jan. 25. Hood, who lives in North Little Rock, has witnessed five executions since January 2023. (Edmund D. Fountain/The New York Times)
Jeff Hood, spiritual adviser to Kenneth Eugene Smith, appears at a news conference after Smith’s execution in Atmore, Ala., Jan. 25. Hood, who lives in North Little Rock, has witnessed five executions since January 2023. (Edmund D. Fountain/The New York Times)


On Good Friday, Jeff Hood will commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at the hands of the Romans.

Six days later, if all goes as planned, the North Little Rock man will witness the execution of Michael Dewayne Smith by the state of Oklahoma.

In

Upcoming Events