GOLF

Cink among Valspar leaders

Stewart Cink made a great escape from the pine straw for an unlikely birdie and had a 4-under 67 that gave him a five-way share of the lead Friday in the Valspar Championship and a chance to entertain thoughts of winning for the second consecutive tournament. There's just one difference for Cink. The golf course is a lot longer. And the guys he is trying to beat are a lot younger. The 50-year-old Cink, who blew a chance to win on the PGA Tour Champions two weeks ago with a back-nine meltdown, looked steady on a day of 30 mph gusts in the morning, some wind in the afternoon but not close to the nasty weather expected at Innisbrook. He was tied at 6-under 136 with Kevin Streelman (72), tour rookie Chandler Phillips (68), Brendon Todd (69) and Mackenzie Hughes (68). Everyone faced various conditions, though Streelman and Phillips got the tougher end of the draw with wind bending pine branches and snapping pant legs. At least it was in one direction, not the scary, swirling nature in the afternoon. Justin Thomas was poised to join the log jam at the top until he badly missed the 18th green to the right in a tough lie in the bunker and made bogey for a 69, leaving him in the group one shot behind that included Lucas Glover (69). Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore struggled with a 2-over 73 on Friday and is at even par for the tournament and tied for 57th place. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) missed the cut, finishing at 2-over 144.

FOOTBALL

Bills sign offensive lineman

The Buffalo Bills shored up their interior offensive line depth by signing free agent Will Clapp to a one-year contract on Friday. Clapp has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he started a career-best 11 games at center last year. Clapp finished the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in mid-December. The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons with New Orleans after being selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. Overall, he has 21 starts in 65 career NFL games. Listed at 6-5 and 311 pounds, Clapp's addition provides experienced depth to a line that's in transition after the Bills released starting center Mitch Morse in a salary cap-saving move in early March.

BASEBALL

Rangers add RHP Lorenzen

Free agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract and joined the Texas Rangers on Friday, giving the World Series champions another starting pitcher less than a week before the opener. It was unclear when Lorenzen will be ready to pitch, but is expected to slide into the rotation. They go into the season with Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer recovering from injuries and out until at least summer. All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who was 5-0 in the postseason last year, will be their opening day starter Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers put deGrom on the 60-day injured list as he continues his rehab from right elbow surgery last June.

White Sox release Moustakas

The Chicago White Sox released infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar on Friday. Both were in camp on minor league deals. The moves increase the likelihood of Gavin Sheets making the team's opening-day roster. The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 home runs and 48 RBI in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with the White Sox during spring training. The 35-year-old Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitting .228 with 9 home runs and 32 RBI in 81 games. He batted .250 (11 for 44) for Chicago during spring training.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans' forward sidelined

New Orleans Pelicans high-scoring forward Brandon Ingram has a bone bruise in his left knee that is expected to sideline him at least two weeks, the team announced Friday. Ingram hyper-extended his knee during Thursday night's loss at Orlando and was helped off the court. He underwent an imaging overnight, after which team doctors determined the extent of the injury. The prognosis for Ingram, who has averaged 20.9 points this season, leaves open the possibility that he could return before the end of the regular season. The Pelicans (42-27) are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture.