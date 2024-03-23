One person killed, another two injured in Hot Springs shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- One woman was killed and a second woman and a male juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday evening.

Adrianna Howell, 20, who died at the scene, and Mahayla Swayze, 20, who was transported to a local hospital, were both found inside a parked vehicle in front of 201 Beard St. with what appeared to be "bullet wound injuries" at about 5:15 p.m. after police responded to a report of a shooting, Officer Omar Cervantes of the Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities found a juvenile male victim in the 200 block of North Patterson Street with a non-life threatening injury to his leg and also transported to a local hospital. Cervantes had told the Sentinel-Record earlier he had fled on Beard Street immediately after the shooting, so police "had two crime scenes" at that point.

Multiple units from the police department, LifeNet and the Hot Springs Fire Department were called to the area. Police were seen in the area of Baxter and North Patterson talking to residents and trying to find witnesses.