Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter services

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, has a children's procession of eco-palms at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by lunch and an Easter egg hunt on the church grounds. A Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday. The Easter service, March 31, is at 11 a.m. (501) 753-9533.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Thursday commemorating Jesus' final meal with his disciples before his crucifixion. The service will include a sharing of the Lord's Supper that is open to all. (501) 663-8361.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has a Maundy Thursday Eucharist and Foot Washing at 6 p.m. Thursday followed by an Altar of Repose, beginning at 8 p.m. A noon Passion of our Lord service is at noon Friday with an Easter vigil March 30 at 6 p.m. An Easter Sunday Holy Eucharist is at 8 a.m. March 31, followed by an Easter egg hunt and a 9:15 a.m. parish breakfast. Another Holy Eucharist, followed by an Easter egg hunt, begins at 10:30 a.m. with a final Easter Eucharist at 5 p.m. lovesaintmarks.org.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has Palm Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, with a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Thursday, a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Easter services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. March 31. (501) 227-0000.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has services each day of Holy Week, including a choral Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, a family foot washing and Eucharist at 5 p.m. (with another Eucharist at 7 p.m.) Thursday, a Good Friday Liturgy at noon Friday and numerous services March 30 and 31. Information about all the services can be found at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church , 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Thursday featuring a musical interlude by guest cellist Jacob Wunsch. "At the Ninth Hour," written by Tom S. Long and Allen Pate, tells the story of Christ's last week on earth. (501) 666-2813.



