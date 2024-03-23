Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-10 (20%)

MEET 118-415 (28.4%)

LEE'S LOCK St. Olaf Rose in the first

BEST BET Aurora Gee in the 10th

LONG SHOT Mr Fillip in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

ST. OLAF ROSE**** has easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figures while competing in stronger maiden races, and she switches to the leading rider. PETIT JEAN lost all chance at the break in her debut, but she has trained well and was scratched Thursday in favor of this race. MISS ANALYZED is adding blinkers and cutting back to a sprint distance, and she did earn competitive Beyer figures last season in Kentucky.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 St. Olaf RoseTorresMorse1-1

5 Petit JeanWalesJackson12-1

6 Miss AnalyzedHarrCline9-2

2 Sophie's StarBarbosa8-1

1 This Damsel MayflyArrietaCline12-1

4 Rita's RevengeBowenMartin6-1

9 ErumpentVazquezCreighton12-1

8 Pink ChimesZimmermanMartin15-1

3 Honey PatDe La CruzDixon30-1

7 Catalina SunrisePusacRufino30-1

2 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

COPPER ECHO*** finished a clear second in his local debut despite encountering traffic turning into the stretch, and he is lightly raced and likely to improve. CATALINA CRUSH broke a tad slow when crossing the wire only one position behind the top selection, and he is having blinkers removed. GUARANI is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time for leading trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Copper EchoAsmussenAsmussen2-1

8 Catalina CrushHernandezWilliams3-1

5 GuaraniFuentesAsmussen9-2

1 J J's RangerBejaranoHartman4-1

9 Parisian PromiseVazquezMcPeek10-1

3 Twirling TroilletEsquivelMilligan10-1

7 GuatapeArrietaHobby15-1

6 Commander StormBarbosaHaran20-1

2 Wreck ItWalesCoombs30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

JUBILANT JOANIE** was narrowly defeated at this level just two races back, and her consistent form is clouded by a pair of dull wet track races. MY CAJUN LADY raced poorly in an experiment without blinkers, but she has finished second in four consecutive races with blinkers. DARE ME has not raced since July, but she did win her first local start last season by 11 lengths.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Jubilant JoaniePusacRufino5-2

7 My Cajun LadyBarbosaAnderson4-1

8 Dare MeAsmussenAsmussen9-2

1 Always SmilingTorresDiodoro7-2

6 Sammies SamuraiBaileySwearingen6-1

3 Be My HucklberryCastilloLoy15-1

10 ThisoneforloveZimmermanBriley20-1

9 Wildwood EnoughFuentesBecker20-1

4 Charlottes WayBowenPuhl30-1

2 Cupid's MusicQuinonezDurham30-1

4 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $55,000

EMPIRE'S BEST*** has lost a late lead in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the Fair Grounds shipper has powerful connections and he is dropping into a maiden claiming race. TOP OF THE STREET was beaten less than a length at a higher claiming price just two races back, and he is adding blinkers after a disappointing wet track effort. NYQUICK sports good morning breezes since a poor performance on a sloppy track, and the Brad Cox trainee does own the field's fastest Beyer figures.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Empire's BestGerouxCox8-5

3 Top of the StreetVazquezMcPeek5-2

4 NyquickTorresCox3-1

2 NullifyBejaranoLukas8-1

1 The HeightsBarbosaSchultz12-1

5 ViganoAsmussenZito12-1

6 Geno's MythBowenPuhich20-1

7 Aztec FireArrietaCasse20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

CHIP SHORTAGE** has raced competitively from on and off the early pace, and she carries less weight than her rivals with an apprentice rider aboard. RISKY SPIRIT crossed the finish line a nose behind the top selection, and she appears improved wearing blinkers. THORN CROWN was a troubled fourth in a race she needed March 8, and her early speed must be respected.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Chip ShortageBealmearMartin5-2

1 Risky SpiritArrietaBecker4-1

4 Thorn CrownFuentesRiecken5-1

7 Mamba OutBejaranoMoquett7-2

6 Wreaking HavocZimmermanMartin8-1

2 Lofty HeightsAsmussenAsmussen8-1

8 Rye MunnyPusacRufino15-1

5 Adios MuchachasVazquezMason15-1

9 Tiz Sweet CandyQuinonezMilligan20-1

10 CoromandelWalesPuhl20-1

6 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

W W CRAZY*** raced competitively in a $40,000 two-turn race last fall at Churchill, and the class dropper returns to a route after two useful sprints. WARTIME HERO had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when finishing a competitive third, and he is taking a slight drop for the leading stable. LEADER OF MEN was beaten only a nose at this level just two races back, and he was overmatched in a starter allowance March 8.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 W W CrazyGerouxCox9-5

7 Wartime HeroAsmussenAsmussen2-1

11 Leader of MenVazquezMoquett7-2

10 Canadian PharoahArrietaMcKnight8-1

5 Toma TodoGarciaCombs15-1

1 CycloneBowenPuhl20-1

3 Make NoiseHarrCline20-1

2 Lookin for RevengeChuanSimonovich20-1

4 Get Back GoldieHernandezWard20-1

8 ColosiZimmermanPetalino30-1

9 Promising ShoesDe La CruzHornsby30-1

7 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3 and 4-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

SINGLE RULER*** was beaten two lengths in a pair of starter allowance races this winter at Fair Grounds, and the class dropper has earned the field's fastest recent Beyer figures. ROUTE RUNNER has not raced since a third-place finish against slightly better in September at Churchill, and he appears to be working well for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. WE MISS ARLINGTON is the speed drawn closest to the rail, and the improving gelding switches to leading rider Cristian Torres.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Single RulerVazquezForster9-5

4 Route RunnerAsmussenAsmussen4-1

2 We Miss ArlingtonTorresDiVito6-1

10 Funny UncleHernandezVance9-2

3 Seas of NormandyEsquivelContreras8-1

9 I'm Your ManGerouxCasse6-1

8 RivetageArrietaWilliams20-1

1 RedfieldBarbosaSchultz15-1

5 Magna TapHarrCates30-1

7 Super RenzoFuentesWilliams30-1

8 The Hot Springs. Purse $200,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds

MR FILLIP** has shown terrific early speed in two sprint races at the meeting, and the likely pacesetter is bred to carry his speed this abbreviated route distance. NASH is a graded stake-placed finisher who has been heavily-bet in every race since an eye-opening maiden victory last November at Churchill, but trainer Brad Cox is showing less confidence in the colt based on where he has spotted the colt of late. FROST FREE is having blinkers removed following a convincing entry-level allowance sprint victory, and the rapidly improving colt may be this good.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Mr FillipTorresDiodoro5-1

6 NashGerouxCox7-5

8 Frost FreeVazquezCreighton8-1

5 FootprintLanderosMcPeek6-1

2 CarboneSantanaAsmussen9-2

7 Count DraculaEsquivelMcPeek10-1

1 Otto the ConquerorAsmussenAsmussen8-1

3 MenaHernandezHobby30-1

9 Magic GrantArrietaMilligan30-1

9 The Essex Handicap. Grade III. Purse $600,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up

FIRST MISSION** had a three-race winning streak stopped when beaten only a nose in the Grade II Clark last fall at Churchill, and the talented front-runner has worked smartly since a disappointing Grade I effort at Gulfstream Park. WAR CAMPAIGN was a clear winner at the distance in the $200,000 Tinsel, and he is shipping from Keeneland following a series of swift breezes. AIN'T LIFE GRAND is a multiple stake winner, who has won 8 of 15 races, and he needed his last race and drew a favorable post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 First MissionGerouxCox5-2

6 War CampaignEsquivelSims9-2

1 Ain't Life GrandGarciaVon Hemel5-1

2 Lure Him InGonzalezJoseph6-1

5 Magic TapAsmussenAsmussen7-2

3 Wizard of WestwoodVazquezMcCarthy8-1

8 Seize the NightTorresMilligan12-1

7 Time for TroubleBejaranoHiles12-1

4 Great EscapeHernandezDiodoro15-1

10 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $45,000

AURORA GEE**** pressed a fast pace in an improved third-place finish last month, and she is dropping in class and is strictly the one to catch and beat. DENADA had to overcome a sluggish start in a third-place debut, and an alert break from the gate may make her difficult to beat. SUNNYANDSEVENTY weakened inside the final furlong in a useful front-running route, and she did finish second in her previous sprint.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Aurora GeeQuinonezVon Hemel2-1

7 DenadaLanderosOwens6-1

4 SunnyandseventyVazquezOrtiz9-2

6 Street PainterHernandezCates4-1

11 Snow FlurryGerouxCox8-1

12 Zongs Irish FrostHarrCline10-1

9 Arden ArArrietaCombs12-1

3 Melania TDe La CruzTranquilino20-1

1 Lady RazorbackBarbosaGreen20-1

13 Indian SpiritBowenJackson20-1

8 PneumaWalesWitt15-1

10 Miss DoubleCastilloAltamirano30-1

5 April Flower BoundHebertCoombs50-1