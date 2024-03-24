20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 12-18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
March 12
Jaime Espinoza, Jr,. 19, and Stephane Merchat, 19, both of Fort Smith
Ayham Ghaleb Alkalaani, 40, and Crystal Gayle Marshall, 44, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Charles Lester Patton, Jr., 35, and Tiffaney Ann Kelley, 36, both of Durant, Okla.
Jeremiah C. Howerton, 45, and Jennifer R. Harper, 53, both of Fort Smith
March 13
Terry James Joiner, 42, and Leslee Leigh Northcutt, 35, both of Wagoner, Okla.
Camilo Flores, 18, Fort Smith, and Aileen Nayeli Gonzalez, 18, Van Buren
March 14
Andy Bee Duangdara, 22, and Ericka Lizette Martinez, 23, both of Fort Smith
Mark Cates Spradlin, II, 27, Fort Smith, and McKenzie Dean Burnett, 25, Jonesboro
William Eugene Scott, 77, and Denise Katherine Fann, 64, both of McAlester, Okla.
Dustin Edward Harwood, 42, and Sarah Jewel Nicole Morgan, 40, both of Lavaca
Justyn Kyle Moore, 21, and Madison Lorene Morris, 20, both of Fort Smith
Corey Shayne Mainer, 29, and Richelle Scheidt, 32, both of Greenwood
March 15
Rocky Joe Zummer, 20, and Lexi Marie Beltz, 19, both of McAlester, Okla.
Joshua Randall Dunegan, 46, and Brandi Lynn Hacker, 45, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Jacob Daniel Richards, 21, and Blair Rebecca Ranells, 21, both of Cedarville
Tyler James Lancaster, 26, and Kacy A. Fernau, 28, both of Fort Smith
Jhonathan J. Sanquis Betancourt, 36, and Naydibeth Del Carmen Quevedo Perez, 40, both of Fort Smith
Joshua Dewayne Smith, 29, and Tiffany Nicole Roland, 31, both of Fort Smith
Enrique Daniel Melendez, 28, and Anjelica Eve Escalante, 28, both of Fort Smith
Don Allen Martin, 28, and Haley Anika Huff, 27, both of Poteau, Okla.
Danny Joe Hancock, Jr., 22, and Holly Melissa Owen, 21, both of Fort Smith
Gary Leverne Webb, 55, and Jennifer Rhene Beck, 44, both of Huntington
March 18
Wilfredis Guzman Alfaro, 38, and Evelyn Jeanette Gutierrez, 31, both of Fort Smith
Donte Lamar Eshmon, 35, San Bernardino, Calif., and Danielle Amber S Sherril, 31, Fort Smith
Christopher Shane Jones, 52, and Jerita Lynne Martindill, 58, both of Fort Smith
Landon Lloyd Cardwell, 27, Roland, Okla., and Aubree Rochelle Russell, 23, Fort Smith
Philip Brent Carter, 45, and Carrie Michelle Harshaw, 51, both of Fort Smith
Jeffery H. Hutchinson, II, 35, and Amanda K. West, 35, both of Barling
Justin James Lewis, 34, and Ashley Paige Williams, 33, both of Roland, Okla.