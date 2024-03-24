20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 12-18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

March 12

Jaime Espinoza, Jr,. 19, and Stephane Merchat, 19, both of Fort Smith

Ayham Ghaleb Alkalaani, 40, and Crystal Gayle Marshall, 44, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Charles Lester Patton, Jr., 35, and Tiffaney Ann Kelley, 36, both of Durant, Okla.

Jeremiah C. Howerton, 45, and Jennifer R. Harper, 53, both of Fort Smith

March 13

Terry James Joiner, 42, and Leslee Leigh Northcutt, 35, both of Wagoner, Okla.

Camilo Flores, 18, Fort Smith, and Aileen Nayeli Gonzalez, 18, Van Buren

March 14

Andy Bee Duangdara, 22, and Ericka Lizette Martinez, 23, both of Fort Smith

Mark Cates Spradlin, II, 27, Fort Smith, and McKenzie Dean Burnett, 25, Jonesboro

William Eugene Scott, 77, and Denise Katherine Fann, 64, both of McAlester, Okla.

Dustin Edward Harwood, 42, and Sarah Jewel Nicole Morgan, 40, both of Lavaca

Justyn Kyle Moore, 21, and Madison Lorene Morris, 20, both of Fort Smith

Corey Shayne Mainer, 29, and Richelle Scheidt, 32, both of Greenwood

March 15

Rocky Joe Zummer, 20, and Lexi Marie Beltz, 19, both of McAlester, Okla.

Joshua Randall Dunegan, 46, and Brandi Lynn Hacker, 45, both of Sapulpa, Okla.

Jacob Daniel Richards, 21, and Blair Rebecca Ranells, 21, both of Cedarville

Tyler James Lancaster, 26, and Kacy A. Fernau, 28, both of Fort Smith

Jhonathan J. Sanquis Betancourt, 36, and Naydibeth Del Carmen Quevedo Perez, 40, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Dewayne Smith, 29, and Tiffany Nicole Roland, 31, both of Fort Smith

Enrique Daniel Melendez, 28, and Anjelica Eve Escalante, 28, both of Fort Smith

Don Allen Martin, 28, and Haley Anika Huff, 27, both of Poteau, Okla.

Danny Joe Hancock, Jr., 22, and Holly Melissa Owen, 21, both of Fort Smith

Gary Leverne Webb, 55, and Jennifer Rhene Beck, 44, both of Huntington

March 18

Wilfredis Guzman Alfaro, 38, and Evelyn Jeanette Gutierrez, 31, both of Fort Smith

Donte Lamar Eshmon, 35, San Bernardino, Calif., and Danielle Amber S Sherril, 31, Fort Smith

Christopher Shane Jones, 52, and Jerita Lynne Martindill, 58, both of Fort Smith

Landon Lloyd Cardwell, 27, Roland, Okla., and Aubree Rochelle Russell, 23, Fort Smith

Philip Brent Carter, 45, and Carrie Michelle Harshaw, 51, both of Fort Smith

Jeffery H. Hutchinson, II, 35, and Amanda K. West, 35, both of Barling

Justin James Lewis, 34, and Ashley Paige Williams, 33, both of Roland, Okla.