Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Arco National Hold, 6101 Zeuber Road, Little Rock, $42,000,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 523 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock, $11,000,000.

Luke K. O. Construction, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

N-Store Services, LLC, 201 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $850,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, U-100, Little Rock, $257,178.

D&B Property Solutions, 12911 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

Baldwin & Shell 11601 Pleasant Ridge Road, U-201, Little Rock, $74,974.

RESIDENTIAL

Taggart Design, 13800 Beau Vue Drive, Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, 5012 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 121 Abington Drive, Little Rock, $650,000.

H A Custom Homes, LLC, 179 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $425,000.

500k Randy James Co., 65 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Bret Franks Construction, 11500 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $298,500.

GSCDEV, LLC, 415 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $286,200.

Local Roofing & Construction, 127 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, $250,000.

EY Custom Homes, LLC, 1517 W. 15th St., Little Rock, $250,000.

500k Haney Contractors, 11780 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 101 Edgewood Circle, Little Rock, $189,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 107 Edgewood Circle, Little Rock, $189,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 109 Edgewood Circle, Little Rock, $187,000.

Top Ridge Construction, LLC, 13801 Belle Pointe Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 111 Edgewood Circle, Little Rock, $172,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 105 Edgewood Circle, Little Rock, $171,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 103 Edgewood Circle, Little Rock, $171,000.

ARI ARI Arkansas, 175 Courts Lane, Little Rock, $120,000.

Sideco, Inc., 238 Trelon Circle, Little Rock, $85,450.

Perrymore Const., 1216 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $75,000.