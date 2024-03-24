Jack and Jill of America presents 28 youngsters

The Greater Little Rock Chapter of Jack and Jill of America held its inaugural Pink and Blue Junior Cotillion-Beautillion, a fundraiser, on March 1 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. Twenty-eight children in grades sixth through eighth from area middle schools were presented to the community. Mini Belles and Beaus In-Waiting were also presented.

The chapter started the event as a program for students to learn social graces and manners while celebrating Black culture. Over several weeks prior, participants attended workshops on communication, philanthropy and cultural skills while also developing self-confidence, character, respect and friendships through a series of etiquette workshops and dance lessons.

Jurnee Taylor with KTHV-TV served as mistress of ceremonies. Kristin Hardy, Miss Central Arkansas 2024, did the presentations.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the national Jack and Jill Foundation -- which invests in improving key issues affecting Black children and families -- and four local community partners the chapter supports: Arkansas Commitment, which provides free supplemental college counseling to students in the Central Arkansas area; Brandon House Cultural and Performing Arts Center, which supports the creative and artistic skills of underrepresented and underserved youth; Ujima Maternity Network Inc., which advocates for and trains Black birth workers to improve birthing outcomes of Black women and children; and Compassionately Connected to Veterans, which supports and empowers veterans.

Jack and Jill of America Inc. is an organization founded in 1938 with the mission of stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers.

-- Photos by Elevate Creative Works/Donte Lowmack