Mercy Arkansas Hospitals receive designation

Mercy hospitals receive designation

Four of Mercy's rural hospitals in Arkansas were recently named among the top 100 critical access hospitals in the country by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Mercy critical access hospitals in Berryville, Booneville, Paris and Waldron are four of the seven Arkansas hospitals named to the list. The recognition is based on the Chartis Rural Hospital Strength Index, which assesses quality, outcomes, patient perspective and cost.

Waldo's announces Bentonville opening

Waldo's Chicken & Beer will open its third Arkansas location on Tuesday at 700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, in Bentonville. The Bentonville location will feature a patio, curbside parking spaces, online ordering and a full-service bar.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Also, businesses with upcoming events open to the public may submit them for publication. Email items to lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information will be published as space allows.