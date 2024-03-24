Moscow massacre suspects jailed

MOSCOW -- The suburban Moscow concert hall where gunmen opened fire on concertgoers was a blackened, smoldering ruin Saturday as the death toll in the attack surpassed 130 and Russian authorities arrested four suspects. President Vladimir Putin claimed they were captured while fleeing to Ukraine.

Kyiv strongly denied any involvement in Friday's assault on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, and the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility.

Putin did not mention IS in his speech to the nation, and Kyiv accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the assault to stoke fervor for Russia's war in Ukraine, which recently entered its third year.

U.S. intelligence officials confirmed the claim by the IS affiliate.

"ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The U.S. shared information with Russia in early March about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow and issued a public warning to Americans in Russia, Watson said.

Putin said authorities detained a total of 11 people in the attack, which also left more than 100 people wounded. He called it "a bloody, barbaric terrorist act" and said Russian authorities captured the four suspects as they were trying to escape to Ukraine through a "window" prepared for them on the Ukrainian side of the border.

Russian authorities provided no evidence to back up claims of a Ukrainian role.

In his video address, Putin said, "The main thing now is to prevent those who were behind this bloody massacre from committing new crimes."

"All perpetrators, organizers and commissioners of this crime will receive a just and inevitable punishment," Putin said. "No matter who they are, no matter who directed them, I repeat, we will identify and punish everyone who stood behind the terrorists."

Russian media broadcast videos that apparently showed the detention and interrogation of the suspects, including one who said he was approached by an unidentified assistant to an Islamic preacher via a messaging app and was paid to take part in the raid.

Russian news reports identified the gunmen as citizens of Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia that is predominantly Muslim and borders Afghanistan. Up to 1.5 million Tajiks have worked in Russia and many have Russian citizenship.

Tajikistan's foreign ministry, which denied initial Russian media reports that mentioned several other Tajiks allegedly involved in the raid, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the arrests.

Many Russian hard-liners called for a crackdown on Tajik migrants, but Putin appeared to reject the idea, saying "no force will be able to sow the poisonous seeds of discord, panic or disunity in our multiethnic society."

He declared today a day of mourning and said additional security measures were imposed throughout Russia.

The number of dead stood at 133, making the attack the deadliest in Russia in years. Authorities said the death toll could still rise.

EMBARRASSMENT FOR PUTIN

The raid was a major embarrassment for the Russian leader and happened just days after he cemented his grip on the country for another six years in a vote that followed the harshest crackdown on dissent since Soviet times.

For years, Putin has emphasized countering international terrorism as a top priority, but since invading Ukraine two years ago, he has pivoted to casting the West as the biggest foreign threat faced by Russians.

Some commentators on Russian social media questioned how authorities, who have relentlessly suppressed any opposition activities and muzzled independent media, failed to prevent the attack despite the U.S. warnings.

The assault came two weeks after the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a notice urging Americans to avoid crowded places in view of "imminent" plans by extremists to target large Moscow gatherings, including concerts. Several other Western embassies repeated the warning.

During a March 19 speech to the Federal Security Service, Putin dismissed the Western warnings as "outright blackmail" and attempts "to intimidate and destabilize our society."

After Friday's attack, Russian state propagandists tried to suggest that the advance warning provided by the United States meant that Washington had a hand in the attack. But Putin, beyond blaming unspecified individuals on the Ukrainian side for preparing a border crossing, stopped short of making any such accusations.

"We know what the threat of terrorism is," Putin said. "We are counting here on cooperation with all countries that genuinely share our pain and are ready, in their deeds, to truly unite efforts in the fight against the common enemy of international terrorism."

On Saturday, investigators combed through the charred wreckage of the hall for more victims. Hundreds of people stood in line in Moscow to donate blood and plasma, Russia's health ministry said.

Russian officials gave regular updates about the people wounded in the attack, many of them in critical condition. Authorities said three children were among the dead.

ACCUSATIONS REJECTED

Putin's claim that the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine followed comments by Russian lawmakers who pointed the finger at Ukraine immediately after the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily rejected Moscow's accusations as an attempt by Putin and his lieutenants to shift the blame to Ukraine while treating their own people as "expendables."

"They are burning our cities and they are trying to blame Ukraine," he said in a statement on his messaging app channel. "They torture and rape our people and they blame them. They drove hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here to fight us on our Ukrainian soil and they don't care what happens inside their own country."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement before Putin's remarks that the accusations were being made "with the goals of stirring up anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society and creating conditions to boost mobilization of Russian citizens into the criminal aggression against our state."

Russia's speculations, the ministry said, were an attempt at "discrediting Ukraine in the eyes of the international community."

Images shared by Russian state media showed emergency vehicles still gathered outside the ruins of the concert hall, which could hold more than 6,000 people and hosted many big events, including the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

On Friday, crowds were at the venue for a concert by the Russian rock band Picnic.

Videos posted online showed gunmen in the venue shooting civilians at point-blank range. Russian news reports cited authorities and witnesses as saying the attackers threw explosive devices that started the fire, which eventually consumed the building and caused its roof to collapse.

The attackers used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, which said that in addition to dying from gunshot wounds, many of the victims died after inhaling the toxic fumes.

'TERRIFYING' PANIC

As emergency services continued to comb the scene, survivors gave harrowing accounts of their escapes.

"The panic was terrifying," said Olya Muravyova, 38, who had been standing in line with her husband to buy a beer before the performance.

"We were in such a good mood," she said Saturday, visiting the scene of the attack in the hopes of picking up her car. Suddenly, five minutes before the performance was set to start, she heard shots ring out.

"I thought maybe the band was making a dramatic entrance," she said, but her husband told her to run and then to hide.

Dave Primov, who survived the attack, told the AP that the gunmen were "shooting directly into the crowd" in the front rows. He described the chaos in the hall as concertgoers raced to escape: "People began to panic, started to run and collided with each other. Some fell down and others trampled on them."

After he and others crawled out of the hall into nearby utility rooms, he said he heard pops from small explosives and smelled burning as the attackers set the building ablaze. By the time they got out of the building 25 minutes later, it was engulfed in flames.

"Had it been just a little longer, we could simply get stuck there in the fire," Primov said.

The names of some of the victims have also begun to emerge from officials and in local news reports. Most of those identified so far appeared to have been in their 40s, and many had traveled from other parts of the country to attend the concert.

Alexander Baklemishev, 51, had long dreamed about seeing the band, his son told local media, and had traveled from his home city of Satka, 1,000 miles east of Moscow, to see them perform.

His son, Maksim, told the Russian news outlet MSK1 that his father had sent a video of the concert hall before the attack, and that was the last he heard from him.

"There was no last conversation," his son said. "All that was left is the video, and nothing more."

WORLDWIDE SUPPORT

Messages of outrage, shock and support for the victims and their families have streamed in from around the world.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Saturday that the U.S. condemned the attack and noted that the Islamic State group is a "common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere."

IS, which lost much of its ground after Russia's military action in Syria, has long targeted Russia. In a statement posted by the group's Aamaq news agency, IS's Afghanistan affiliate said it had attacked a large gathering of "Christians" in Krasnogorsk.

The group issued a new statement Saturday on Aamaq, saying the attack was carried out by four men who used automatic rifles, a pistol, knives and firebombs. It said the assailants fired at the crowd and used knives to kill some concertgoers, casting the raid as part of IS's ongoing war with countries that it says are fighting Islam.

In October 2015, a bomb planted by IS downed a Russian passenger plane over Sinai, killing all 224 people on board, most of them Russian vacationers returning from Egypt.

The group, which operates mainly in Syria and Iraq but also in Afghanistan and Africa, also has claimed several attacks in Russia's volatile Caucasus and other regions in the past years. It recruited fighters from Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

The group's Afghanistan affiliate is known variously as ISIS-K or IS-K, taking its name from Khorasan Province, a region that covered much of Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia in the Middle Ages.

The affiliate has thousands of fighters who have repeatedly carried out attacks in Afghanistan since the country was seized in 2021 by the Taliban, a group with which they are at bitter odds.

ISIS-K was behind the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 American troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal. They also claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Kerman, Iran, in January that killed 95 people in a memorial procession.

On March 7, just hours before the U.S. Embassy warned about imminent attacks, Russia's top security agency said it had thwarted an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by an IS cell and killed several of its members in the Kaluga region near the Russian capital. A few days before that, Russian authorities said six alleged IS members were killed in a shootout in Ingushetia, in Russia's Caucasus region.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long of The Associated Press and by Victoria Kim, Ivan Nechepurenko, Anton Troianovski and Paul Sonne of The New York Times.

