BASEBALL

Orioles' owner dies at 94

Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday. He was 94. Angelos had been ill for several years. His family announced his death in a statement released by the Orioles that thanked the caregivers "who brought comfort to him in his final years." Angelos' death comes as his son, John, is in the process of selling the Orioles to a group headed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein. Peter Angelos' public role diminished significantly in his final years. According to a lawsuit involving his sons in 2022, he had surgery after his aortic valve failed in 2017. Born on the Fourth of July in 1929 and raised in Maryland by Greek immigrants, Peter Angelos rose from a blue-collar background to launch a firm in his own name after receiving his law degree from the University of Baltimore in 1961. In August 1993, Angelos led a group of investors that bought the Orioles. The price tag of $173 million -- at the time the highest for a sports franchise -- came in a sale forced by the bankruptcy of then-owner Eli Jacobs.

FOOTBALL

Titans trade for CB Sneed

The Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal to acquire cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal still requires Sneed to pass a physical and a new contract for the cornerback who the Chiefs placed the $19.8 million non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this month. Kansas City was unable to come to terms on a long-term deal, leading to this trade. Under terms of the deal, Tennessee would send its third-round pick in the 2025 draft and also flip seventh-round selections with the Chiefs in the draft next month. The 27-year-old Sneed has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league since being drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He was a key part of a defense that helped Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Packers re-sign LB Wilson

The Green Bay Packers have boosted their special teams by re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson. Wilson, 29, had 13 special-teams tackles in 2022 and 11 more last year to lead the Packers in each of those seasons. He also had 24 tackles on defense last season. He made a critical fumble recovery at the end of teammate Keisean Nixon's 73-yard punt return during the Packers' 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco. Wilson previously played for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021). The Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent from Cincinnati.

Browns stick with kicker

The Cleveland Browns are giving unpredictable, unreliable kicker Cade York another chance. Cleveland is re-signing York, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 whose struggles led to him being cut before last season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. He'll be with the team during the offseason -- the Browns usually carry extra kickers in training camp -- and could end up competing with Dustin Hopkins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated on condition of anonymity because York has not signed his deal. York, who began his NFL career with a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to win the opener at Carolina in 2022, was released last summer following a dreadful preseason. His departure was followed by the Browns trading for Hopkins, who was sensational for Cleveland and a big part of its playoff run. Hopkins went 33 of 36 on field-goal tries and made all eight attempts beyond 50 yards. He was out for the playoffs after injuring his hamstring while trying to catch a kickoff returner in a Dec. 24 game at Houston.

TENNIS

Sinner advances in Miami

Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori on Saturday. The third-ranked Sinner, the Australian Open champion and last year's Miami Open runner-up, had to wait overnight to clinch the opening victory at Miami after rain forced the match to be suspended on Friday with Sinner leading 3-2. The 22-year-old Sinner stretched his record to 12-0 against fellow Italians on tour level. Andy Murray advanced to the third round with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over 29th-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

FIGURE SKATING

Sakamoto a champion again

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan is the first women's figure skater to three-peat as world champion since American Peggy Fleming from 1966 to 1968. Sakamoto captured gold again Friday at the Bell Centre, climbing from fourth place after the short program to the top of the podium with a near-flawless performance. The 23-year-old led the pack by more than 10 points in the free program to finish with 222.96 points and earn a standing ovation from the 6,000 fans on hand. Isabeau Levito of the United States -- a 2022 world junior champion -- claimed silver (212.16) for her first medal at a senior worlds. Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea took bronze (203.59). Belgium's Loena Hendrickx placed first in the short program Wednesday, but slipped to fourth after missing her rotation on a double lutz, triple-toe loop combination and subsequently falling on a triple flip.

FILE - Cuban President Fidel Castro greets Baltimore Orioles team owner Peter Angelos at the National Palace in Havana, Cuba Saturday, March 27, 1999 prior to Sunday's game between the Orioles and the Cuban National team. Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was 94. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File)



FILE -Secretary of State Madeleine Albright clutches a bat as she stands with Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, right, and Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke on the field at Camden Yards in Baltimore Wednesday, April 2, 1997, during season-opening ceremonies. Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was 94. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

