Public input takes center stage as Benton County works to streamline its building permit application process

Jordan Karleskint (right) uses a public digital kiosk Friday alongside Gary Yarno, Benton County Fire Marshal, at the Benton County Administration Building Safety Department office in Bentonville. One of the improvements officials discussed during a Committee of Whole meeting was a public digital kiosk the department installed at its office in the first week of March. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) BENTONVILLE -- Individuals who need a building permit from Benton County have a revamped website and a new kiosk to help them through the process.