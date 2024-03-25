Names and Faces

Hallie Jackson is set to take over the anchor chair on the Sunday edition of "NBC Nightly News." Jackson, 39, started her career at NBC as a Los Angeles-based correspondent in 2014. NBC News announced that Jackson will take over the anchor chair on April 7, succeeding Kate Snow. Snow will remain at the network as a senior correspondent and as an anchor for NBC News Now. Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, said in a statement that "Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays." Jackson was the chief White House correspondent during the Trump administration and was constantly one of the highest profile reporters during the 2016 presidential campaign. She was a co-moderator for the most watched Democratic presidential primary debate in history in 2020. Jackson will continue serving as a daily anchor on NBC News Now, the network's 24-hour streaming news channel. She will also continue as a senior Washington correspondent for NBC's various news programs.

Former "Jackass" stuntman Bam Margera had his charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness withdrawn from court earlier this month. Margera, 44, had originally been cited August 9, 2023, after Radnor, Pa., police were called about an argument between a man and woman at the Radnor Hotel, according to a source. Police allegedly found Margera intoxicated, where he was promptly taken into custody. Margera is still scheduled for a court date today in Chester County in connection with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted his brother, Jesse, and made terroristic threats toward his family members last April. Margera, who has been fighting alcohol and drug issues publicly over several years, has reportedly remained sober as per the bail conditions of his Chester County case. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Margera was injured in a skateboarding stunt and was later spotted having an argument with his fiancee at a Nashville, Tenn., hotel. Margera and his fiancee, Danii Marie, responded to the report via an Instagram post, saying they were "having a moment" outside the hotel related to Margera's injury and travel issues.