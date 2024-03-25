Royal family buoyed by support of public

LONDON -- Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be "extremely moved" by the public's warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in Sunday from around the world.

After weeks of frenzied speculation on social media about her health and well-being, Kate said in a candid video message Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer after major abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old princess said the cancer diagnosis was a "huge shock" and that she was now in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy.

"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said. "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

There has been a global outpouring of support, including from U.S. President Joe Biden and King Charles III, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, which was found after he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. Neither Kate nor the king has revealed what type of cancer they have or the stage at which it was being treated.

Charles' nephew, Peter Phillips, said the king is "frustrated" that his recovery is taking longer than "he would want it to," but that he was in "good spirits" and "pushing" his staff to be able to return to his duties after beginning his treatment for cancer last month.

People continued to flock Sunday to the royals' main London residence, Kensington Palace, as well as to Windsor Castle, where they spend most of their time, to show support for the princess, with many leaving flowers.

Until Friday, officials had only said Kate's surgery in January was successful and that recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April, which sparked a flurry of rumor-mongering about the "missing" future queen, compounded after Kate acknowledged that she altered an official photo released to mark Mother's Day in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The photo, meant to reassure the public, triggered a backlash after The Associated Press and other news agencies retracted it over manipulation concerns.

Paddy Harverson, previously the official spokesperson of Kate and the Prince of Wales, said the speculation and pressure around Kate's health and whereabouts before her video statement was "the worst I've ever seen."

However, he said he thought Kate would have revealed her cancer diagnosis exactly as she had, regardless of what was being speculated.

"I'm absolutely convinced that if we hadn't had all the madness and social media, if we hadn't had the sort of the Mother's Day photo mistake, they would have still done it like this," he told the BBC. "They would have still waited till this last Friday when the schools are breaking up to make the announcement."

