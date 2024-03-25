Several streets blocked after train derailed in Hope

A train derailed in Hope on Monday morning leaving several streets blocked, the Hope Police Department said.

The railroad crossings at 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 8th streets are blocked, the Police Department said in a Facebook post just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

The crossing at Elm and Hazel streets is also blocked, the post stated.

The post did not state whether or not there had been any injuries.

A call to the police department's public information officer was not immediately returned Monday morning.