Summer camp sign-ups begin

The ARTx3 Campus has opened registration for its summer camps, featuring eight classes for ages 7-17. Camp offerings include art, engineering, hip-hop, poetry, outer space and theater.

The first camps kick off June 10 and will continue until mid-July, with most camps being one week long. All camps will take place on the campus, including the Art & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., ARTSpace on Main at 623 S. Main St. and ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

Art Jr. Camp (ages 7-11) — 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 10-14

Artist Susan Maynard will combine basic lessons in drawing, painting, quilting and sculpting with an exploration of current ARTx3 exhibitions and summer camp themes. Students will create two-dimensional and three-dimensional projects and focus not only on creating independently and working with different media, but also on creating projects that promote mental health.

The maximum capacity is 10 students. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Support for the camp is provided by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice grant.

Art Pro Camp (ages 1217) — 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 10-14

Artist Allyson Bode will combine lessons in drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture with an exploration of ARTx3 exhibitions and summer camp themes. The camp will provide an environment where creativity becomes a conduit for addressing and understanding social and emotional issues.

This camp has a maximum capacity of 15 students.

The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Support for the camp is provided by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice grant.

Space Camp: Center of

Gravity (ages 7-17) — 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 17-21

This camp fosters a deeper understanding of the human psyche. Through engaging discussions and interactive activities, students will gain insights into the techniques and strategies employed by astronauts to maintain peak mental performance during extended space travel.

This camp has a maximum capacity of 15 students. The cost is $160 for ARTx3 members and $190 for nonmembers. Support for the camp is provided by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice grant.

Engineering Graphics

Camp (ages 7-17) — 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21

Tom Bennett will teach this basic course on the use of engineering graphics as a communication tool. The camp will explore drafting equipment familiarization, sketching, detailed drawing, lettering, dimensioning and spatial geometry through AutoCAD.

The camp has a maximum capacity of 10 students.

The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Theater Jr. Camp (ages 7-11) — 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 24-28

Keiren Minter will teach beginners basic performance skills. Campers will work with props and costumes and perform numbers and scenes from various children’s plays and musicals. Through engaging activities, expressive arts and collaborative performances, participants will discover how the stage can be a transformative space for self-discovery and emotional resilience.

There’s a maximum capacity of 10 students. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Support for this camp is provided by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice grant.

Theater Pro Camp (ages 12-17) — 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 24-28

This camp focuses on theater preparation, collaboration and exploration. By combining acting, voice, movement training and performance skills, students will develop the necessary skills needed in theater performance and will be empowered to grow and advance their creativity in a fun and supportive environment.

This camp has a maximum capacity of 15 students.

The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. The camp is sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage.

Hip-Hop Camp (ages 1217) — 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, July 8-12

Epiphany Morrow will help teens harness the energy of hip-hop and rap to transform their feelings and struggles into powerful lyrics. Through the beats and rhymes of this genre, participants will discover the art of articulating and working through heightened emotions.

The camp has a maximum capacity of 15 students. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Support for the camp is provided by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice grant.

Poetry Camp (ages 1217) — 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 8-12

Tru Poet will lead this camp focusing on poetry and the spoken word, as well as how rhythm and rhymes can help develop a love of language. The workshop will teach campers about performance as well as delivery and introduce skills to express themselves through poetry and to deepen understanding and appreciation of poems written by others. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Support for the camp is provided by a Kenneth Reams Arts for Justice grant.

The public is encouraged to save 20% on camp registration by becoming an ARTx3 member at artx3. org/support. Income-based scholarships are available. For more information, registration and scholarship applications, visit artx3.org/ summer-camps. To register by phone, call (870) 536-3375.



