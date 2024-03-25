4-star 2025 basketball prospect Sadiq White lists Arkansas in top 7

Sadiq White, a top 25 basketball prospect in the class of 2025 and a consensus 4-star, has named Arkansas as one of his top seven schools.

White, 6-8 and 185 pounds, of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park, narrowed his list to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgetown, LSU, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

On3.com's industry ranking lists White as the No. 25 overall prospect and the No. 6 power forward nationally for the 2025 class.

White has been invited to a USA Basketball Junior National Team mini camp in April. He averaged 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this past season for Myers Park and shot 66% from the field.

He has surpassed the 1,000 points mark for his high school career.