Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 14-20 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
March 14
Kelly Brittain Fry, 48, and Shannon Christine Vu, 37, both of Oklahoma City
David Wilkins Proffitt, 39, and Traci Nicole Mathiews, 35, both of Fayetteville
Belay Bekele Tesema, 37, and Yadi Dinku Deyasa, 26, both of Bella Vista
March 15
Daniel Alvarez, 43, and Nely Berenice Rogel, 40, both of Springdale
Willie Keith Bond, 47, Prairie Grove, and Kerri Marie Gregory, 46, Lincoln
Alec Sebastian Burgess, 31, and Ashlee Loren Neal, 32, both of Fayetteville
James Matthews Burke, 51, and Cheryl Louise Stafford, 58, both of Fayetteville
Michael Patrick Driskell, 27, and Elena Evon Keys, 24, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Charles Douglas Faulkner, 66, and Regina Sue Eilerts, 58, both of Fayetteville
Hasten William Freeman, 30, and Laci Paige Herrington, 23, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Michael Hart, 23, and McKenzie Brooke Ford, 25, both of Fayetteville
James Robert Mason, 39, and Amy Dawn Cornelison, 43, both of Springdale
William Hayden Moore, 23, and Candace Morgan Funk, 24, both of Springdale
Adam Nathaniel Persenaire, 28, Prairie Grove, and Hannah Grace Tuel, 22, Bentonville
Parker Mitchell Taylor, 32, and Allie Caroline Sims, 30, both of Farmington
Troy William Underwood, 31, and Tyler Elizabeth Hyde, 25, both of Fayetteville
March 18
Nathan Stuart Alexander, 24, and Savannah Nicole Ellis, 24, both of Fayetteville
Austin Lawrence Culp, 32, and Alyssa Danielle Linam, 26, both of Fayetteville
Juan Carlos Del Angel Mendoza, 40, and Maria Cristina Medina Martinez, 39, both of Springdale
Zackary Alexander Hall, 23, Greenville, Texas, and Xynaya Sarve Dickerson, 25, Fayetteville
Ronald Ethan Johnson, 28, and Danya Elexia Slate, 21, both of Fayetteville
Manuel De Jesus Longoria Varela, 47, and Istar Soley Munoz Gonzalez, 42, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Jose Luna Lopez, 43, and Juana Aldaco-Ayala, 44, both of Springdale
Donald Edward Rose, 64, Springdale, and Teresa Jean Boultinghouse, 61, Siloam Springs
March 19
Jesse Junior Alvarez, 25, and Cristina Guadalupe Cardenas, 23, both of Springdale
Amos Garcia, 39, and Latasha Nicole Green, 36, both of Springdale
Tahj Dominick Million, 21, Farmington, and Fancy Drain, 20, Fayetteville
Edmond Deon Tate, 27, and Makechia Dominique Ella Rodgers, 25, both of Fayetteville
Trey Nicolas Vance, 22, Fayetteville, and Carla Dayne Burton, 23, Elkins
Darin Paul Wood, 39, and Gabrielle Elizabeth Romero, 30, both of Fayetteville
March 20
Stefano Chagas Silva, 27, and Carlee Moriah Spears, 26, both of Springdale
Douglas Leland Fulnechek, 69, Prairie Grove, and Joanna Dawn Anderson, 53, Fayetteville
Jordan Lee Henbest, 40, and Jennifer Nicole Lane, 40, both of Fayetteville
Justin Oneil Hubbard, 30, and Kayleigh Elizabeth McKee, 26, both of Fayetteville
Melvin Orlando Interiano Mancia, 26, and Daisy Yolanda Valle Saracay, 22, both of Springdale
Garrett Kacy Doyle Wieland, 29, and Kaylee Dawn Wade, 28, both of Springdale