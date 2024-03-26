In the News

George Chance, a fisherman from Festus, Mo., broke a state and world record after catching a bighead carp fish in the Mississippi River that weighed in at 97 pounds, breaking the Missouri state record for pole-and-line fishing of 80 pounds and the world record of 90.

Anjem Choudary, a 57-year-old British preacher, pleaded innocent to having membership of a banned organization, the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, and addressing meetings to encourage support for the group.

Rosa Hernandez, the port of entry director at the Otay Mesa border checkpoint in San Diego, said, "While facilitating lawful trade and travel, our officers steadfastly combat the trafficking of dangerous drugs at our borders," after border agents arrested a 44-year-old truck driver when they found 3,000 pounds of meth hidden amid a shipment of carrots being transported.

Ahmed Hamdawi al-Kinani, an Iraqi police officer previously sentenced to death for murdering a security analyst who criticized Iran-backed militias, was released from prison after he was acquitted following a retrial.

Martin Griffiths, the 72-year-old humanitarian chief for the United Nations, is stepping down after three years in the position for health reasons.

Rashad Price, a 26-year-old from Slidell, La., has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Jay Jackson, 25, of Georgia aboard a Greyhound bus near Ocean Springs, Miss.

Literally Anybody Else, a 35-year-old Texas man formerly known as Dustin Ebey, launched a campaign for president as an independent candidate, telling Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA that "this isn't about me, Literally Anybody Else, more so as it is an idea."

Rebecca Blanchard, spokesperson for the London Zoo, said, "It's actually quite tricky to sex a young gorilla without a close-up examination," as the zoo has been unable to name the baby western lowland gorilla since its mother, Effie, is still holding it.

Masphal Kry, the 47-year-old deputy director of the Department of Wildlife and Biodiversity for the Cambodian Forestry Administration, was acquitted Friday of conspiracy and smuggling charges after being accused of illegally importing wild, long-tailed macaque monkeys into the United States.