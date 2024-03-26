Japan, N. Korea in talks to hold summit

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Monday that Japan's prime minister has offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but stressed that prospects for their countries' first summit in about 20 years would depend on Tokyo tolerating the North's weapons program and ignoring its past abductions of Japanese nationals.

Japan acknowledged it has been trying to arrange a bilateral summit but dismissed North Korea's preconditions for such a meeting as unacceptable, dimming the prospects that Kim and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would hold a summit any time soon.

Observers say Kim wants improved ties with Japan as a way to drive a wedge between the U.S. and its allies, while Kishida wants to use possible progress in the abduction issue, a highly emotional issue for Japan, to boost his declining approval rating at home. After admitting in 2002 that it had abducted 13 Japanese nationals, North Korea allowed five to return home but said the others had died. Japan believes some were still alive.

In a statement carried by state media, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who also is a senior official, said that Kishida recently used an unspecified channel to convey his position that he wants to meet Kim Jong Un in person "as soon as possible."

She said there would be no breakthrough in North Korea-Japan relations as long as Kishida's government is engrossed in the abduction issue and interferes in the North's "exercise of our sovereign right," apparently referring to the North's weapons testing activities. Simply deciding to hold a summit is not enough to improve "relations full of distrust and misunderstanding," she said.

In February, Kim Yo Jong issued a similar statement, saying North Korea was open to inviting Kishida to Pyongyang but that it would only be possible if Tokyo stopped taking issue with North Korea's legitimate right to self-defense and the abduction issue.

Kishida, speaking in a parliamentary session, said that a meeting with Kim is "crucial" to resolve the abduction issue and that his government has been using various channels to discuss the possible summit. Japanese government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters later Monday that dropping the abduction issue in talks with North Korea is "not acceptable."

North Korea and Japan don't have diplomatic ties, and their relations have been overshadowed by North Korea's nuclear program, the abduction issue and Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. Japan's colonial wrongdoing is a source of on-again, off-again wrangling between Tokyo and Seoul, as well.

After years of denial, North Korea acknowledged in an unprecedented 2002 summit between Kim Jong Il, the late father of Kim Jong Un, and then-Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi that its agents had kidnapped the 13 Japanese. Japan believes North Korea used them to train spies in Japanese language and culture.

Koizumi made a second visit to North Korea and met Kim Jong Il again in 2004, the last summit between the two countries.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Monday it was closely communicating with Japan on Tokyo-Pyongyang contacts and the North Korean nuclear issue. It said that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are working closely together to return North Korea to a path of denuclearization.

Earlier Monday, North Korea's state media reported that Kim Jong Un supervised a tank exercise and encouraged his armored forces to sharpen war preparations in the face of growing tensions with South Korea.

While most analysts doubt Kim is genuinely preparing for war, South Korean officials have raised the possibility of smaller provocations in border regions, including the disputed western sea boundary between the Koreas that has been the site of bloody skirmishes in past years.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, supervises artillery firing drills in North Korea Thursday, March 7, 2024.



FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a parliamentary session of House of Councilors in Tokyo, Monday, March 18, 2024.



This photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is surrounded by solders during his visit to his top tank group, the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division, in North Korea on March 24, 2024.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a parliamentary session of House of Councilors in Tokyo, Monday, March 25, 2024.



This photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, inspects his top tank group, the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division, in North Korea on March 24, 2024.


