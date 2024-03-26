NWA outdoors: Lots of chances upcoming to bike, hike

Group sponsors Eureka Springs walk

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk Wednesday in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren St., in Eureka Springs. The entire city is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Winner weighs heavy catch

Clint Williams won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held March 16 with a five bass tournament limit that weighed 23.11 pounds. His catch was anchored by a 7.53-pound largemouth bass that was the tournament's big bass.

Travis Harriman was second with five bass at 17.27 pounds. Matthew Sisk placed third with five bass at 17.26 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass were: fourth, Steven Meador, 16.67; fifth, Logan Easley, 16.63; sixth, Curt Clark, 16.51; seventh, Seth Eden, 16.35; eighth, Brit Sumter, 16.29; ninth, Larry Carr, 16.28; 10th, Drew Sagely, 16.14.

Hikers plan Kessler trek

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Last Call, Fayetteville Traverse and Rock City trails at Kessler Mountain park in Fayetteville on Monday. Total hike distance is 5.8 miles.

All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Center to celebrate eclipse

Ozark Natural Science Center will host the Ozark Eclipse Celebration Weekend April 5-8 at the center in Madison County north of Huntsville. Astronomy and eclipse programs will take place followed by a bus ride on April 8 to view the eclipse in the totality zone. Tickets start at $275 and include lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at (479) 202-8340.

Hunter education offered

A free Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hunter education class will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anyone born after 1968 must complete a hunter education class and carry a hunter education card to hunt in Arkansas. Registration is required. Visit www.register-ed.com to sign up.

Class to make turkey calls

Make a slate wild turkey call at 2 p.m. April 6 at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

The education staff will help adults and youngsters make a turkey call to take home with them. The program is free and all materials are furnished. Spring turkey season in Arkansas opens April 15. The youth turkey hunt is April 6-7. Call the center at (833) 356-0847 for registration information.

Program spots edible plants

A free program on foraging for edible plants will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Rogers Public Library. Tim Hammer with Homegrown Native Foods will present the program. He will teach techniques for identifying and collecting wild edible plants.

Park hosts mountain bikers

The 35th annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival will be April 12-14 at Devil's Den State Park south of West Fork. Activities include guided mountain bike rides for all skill levels, ride clinics and the popular Big Splash Contest.

The schedule of events hasn't been finalized, but will be available soon. The festival is being held one week later than usual because of the solar eclipse.